The UConn Huskies seek their second consecutive national title and the sixth in program history when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the National Championship Game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Monday. UConn (36-3) has yet to lose in the title game, improving to 5-0 when it rolled past San Diego State last year. The Huskies extended their NCAA Tournament winning streak to 11 games with an 86-72 triumph over Alabama on Saturday. Purdue (34-4) is one victory away from its first national championship after defeating North Carolina State 63-50 in the Final Four.

Tipoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 9:20 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 7-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Purdue odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5.

UConn vs. Purdue spread: Huskies -7

UConn vs. Purdue over/under: 145.5 points

UConn vs. Purdue money line: Huskies -303, Boilermakers +241

UCONN: The Huskies are 17-1 against the spread in their last 18 neutral-site games

PUR: Big Ten teams are 0-7 ATS in their last seven national championship game appearances

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies became the fifth team in history to record five wins by 13 or more points in one NCAA Tournament in 2023 and have repeated the feat this year. They have defeated their five opponents by an average of 25 points and posted a pair of wins by at least 30. UConn has a plus-125 point differential, the second-highest by a team entering the National Championship Game in Tournament history behind Duke's plus-126 mark in 1999.

All five starters scored at least 12 points against Alabama on Saturday, making UConn the first team accomplish that feat in a Final Four contest since Duke did so in the 1994 title game. Freshman Stephon Castle, who is averaging 11 points this season, matched his career high with 21 after recording only two against Illinois in the Elite Eight. Sophomore center Donovan Clingan scored 18 points, sophomore forward Alex Karaban and Cam Spencer had 14 apiece and fellow senior guard Tristen Newton produced 12 while adding nine assists.

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have recorded five of their six victories in this year's NCAA Tournament by double digits. Zach Edey scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the triumph over NC State for his eighth consecutive double-double and 29th overall this season. The senior center has registered at least 20 points and 10 boards in six straight NCAA Tournament contests, the longest such streak since Elvin Hayes' six-game run with Houston in 1967-68.

Edey also dished out four assists against the Wolfpack, making him the first player since Syracuse's Carmelo Anthony in 2003 to notch at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a Final Four game. Purdue's big man has racked up 140 points and 77 boards in the NCAA Tournament, becoming the first player to reach 140 and 70 in one tournament since Hayes in 1968.

