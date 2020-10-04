The Alabama basketball program landed a huge commitment on Saturday from JD Davison, the No. 9 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class. Davison is considered the No. 2 point guard prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Letohatchee, Alabama native is the Crimson Tide's second commitment of the 2021 cycle, joining four-star forward Jusaun Holt.

"I would like to thank all the other coaches and schools that have recruited me," Davison said in a video announcing his commitment. "But I can only choose one. So with that being said, I will be committing to the University of Alabama."

Davison also considered Auburn, Louisville, Florida State and Kansas, among others. Landing Davison is a huge boost for Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats, who is entering his second season at the school after a four-year run at Buffalo. Oats assembled the nation's No. 12 class in the 2020 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. A trio of four-star prospects highlighted that group.

But landing a five-star prospect like Davison is a statement for Oats as he seeks to establish himself in a power conference. Davison is just the fifth five-star prospect to commit to Alabama in the 247Sports era. Before Davison, the most-recent five-star prospect to choose Alabama was another high-profile point guard in Collin Sexton. He was considered the No. 5 overall player in the 2017 class and led the Crimson Tide to the 2018 NCAA Tournament as a freshman before he was selected No. 8 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers after one season in college.