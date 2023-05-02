May is here, meaning we are (already) almost one full month into the offseason. Before the buzzer sounds, let's get off one last piece of reflection on 2022-23.

It's time for my annual appraisal of the first-year coaches who had the best debuts. Last year's coaching carousel had 60 coaching swaps, and in that group, a dozen of them really stood out from this past season.

I maintain that it is foolhardy to assign grades to coaching hires both right after they happen — and even one year into the job. We don't have enough data (or, in keeping with the trope: the homework hasn't been submitted yet) to truly/fairly evaluate these hires. We can, however, identify the coaches on their way to good returns after just one season. (Later this week, as I do annually, I will be grading the hires from four years prior. The 2019 class is up for assessment.)

To wit: Four of the seven coaches who earned acclaim in this piece a year ago had downturns (or worse) in '22-23: Mark Adams, Chris Beard, Hubert Davis and Drew Valentine. Two of those four were severed from their jobs, and the other two didn't make the NCAA Tournament after massively disappointing sophomore campaigns.

For today, I'm not only looking at which big schools and power-conference athletic directors did the best; there are some small-league coaches who stood out, and they're highlighted below as well. For the Big Six leagues, the biggest criterion remains unchanged: If you made the NCAAs in your first year of coaching in the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or SEC, you get a mention. That's the bar to clear. Six such coaches did that in '22-23.

In alphabetical order (by school), here they are.

2022's most immediately successful high-major hires



Duke Jon Scheyer, Duke: It was as good of a debut as Scheyer or anyone connected to Duke could have asked for. After arguably the greatest coach in college basketball history retired and Duke lost the No. 1 pick (and future Rookie of the Year) to the NBA (along with other first-round selections), the Blue Devils wobbled early but never faltered. Scheyer and company went 27-9, never lost a game at home (16-0), got the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament, then lost to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAAs. All told, that's a good introduction. Amid the newness of it all, Scheyer coached through a lot of injury issues on the way to a rock-solid first season on the job. He also coached a top-three freshman, Kyle Filipowski, who was the ACC's Freshman of the Year. After a satisfactory Year 1, Final Four hopes are bubbling around Durham heading into '23-24.

Kansas St. Jerome Tang, Kansas State: Had FAU not made the Final Four (beating Kansas State in the East Regional final), Jerome Tang would have won National Coach of the Year here at CBS Sports. Even in spite of that, Tang did take home that honor from the Naismith committee; he also was the Big 12 Coach of the Year after guiding the Wildcats to a 26-10 finish highlighted by an Elite Eight push as a No. 3 seed. K-State tied for third place in the toughest league in the country after being picked last in the preseason. He also coached two CBS Sports All-Americans

Maryland Kevin Willard, Maryland: Willard was a breath of fresh air in College Park, getting the Terrapins comfortably into the NCAA Tournament (as a No. 8 seed) and finishing 22-13 after losing in the second round to overall No. 1 Alabama. The Terps went 11-9 in the Big Ten. If you make the tournament in your first season at a power-conference post, you've passed the test no matter what. There's a freshness around this program at the moment that is exciting. Looking to November, Willard will have notable roster turnover for the second straight season.

Miss. St. Chris Jans, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs weren't the easiest watch, but they made it to the Big Dance and won 21 games. MSU fans are going to take that almost every single year. There were 13 losses leaned up against those 21 wins. Jans' team was an 11-seed and lost 60-59 to Pitt in the First Four. But here's the thing: It was only the second NCAA Tournament for this program since 2009. This was a really good year for the Bulldogs. Jans was viewed as a great fit when he was hired a year ago and that proved true in the first 11 months on the job.

Missouri Dennis Gates, Missouri: It was only a matter of time before Gates got a big job. Thanks to some longstanding connections, it wound up being Missouri. One year in, it's been mostly enjoyable. Though it ended ugly (No. 15 seed Princeton beat No. 7 Mizzou by 15 in the second round; it felt like double that), the season was a success. Missouri went 25-10, had no worries about making the NCAAs for basically the entire season and finished with its most wins since 2011-12. Beat Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee, too. Arrow's in the right direction.

Xavier Sean Miller, Xaver: Thirteen-plus months ago, Miller was debating between Xavier and South Carolina. He picked the right school. After four straight NIT-type seasons under Travis Steele, Xavier decided to start anew by going to someone who was an old, familiar face. Miller, who previously elevated X's program from 2004-09, overhauled his X-and-O philosophy and guided the Musketeers to a 27-10 season that ended in the Sweet 16 against No. 2 seed Texas. Xavier, for its part, built up the résumé of a 3-seed and patched up bruised feelings from the fan base. Miller may well be a factor near or at the top of the Big East from here on out.

Sean Miller immediately returned Xavier to the national conversation in his first year back. USATSI

Mid-major noisemakers one year in

I don't limit the shine to the high-major ranks. Here are six coaches at the mid-major level who made their mark in their first seasons after being hired in the spring of 2022. (Two of them have already moved to new gigs.)