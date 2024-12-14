UConn's Alex Karaban was the best returning player for the back-to-back national champions who doubled as the preseason favorites in the Big East. So it made sense when the junior forward was voted the Big East's Preseason Player of the Year.
No objection here.
But, nearly six weeks into this season, it's Marquette's Kam Jones who has emerged as the likely winner of the actual award when it's handed out in March. The 6-foot-5 senior from Memphis is averaging 20.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 58.2% from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range for a team that's ranked fourth in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. It's reasonable to suggest Jones now has a legitimate chance to become Marquette's first Wooden Award winner in history. He already became the first Marquette player to record a triple-double since Dwyane Wade got one in the 2003 NCAA Tournament.
Purdue's Matt Painter was on the wrong end of Jones' 17-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist performance last month. When it was over, he had positive words for Marquette's best player and leader.
"He got 13 rebounds as a point guard. He got 10 assists. When he came here, he wasn't that," Painter said. "He came here as a shooter -- and now he's a player. And he's really helping his cause. Hats off to him."
Propelled by Jones' All-American-level play, Marquette is 9-1 with wins over Purdue, Maryland and Wisconsin (and a lone loss at Iowa State) heading into Saturday night's game at Dayton. Anthony Grant's Flyers, ranked 20th in the Top 25 And 1, are listed as 1.5-point favorites over Marquette. Tip is scheduled for 7 ET on CBS Sports Network.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 22 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 75-62 win over Miami. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Illinois.
|--
|9-0
|2
Auburn
|Miles Kelly finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 98-54 win over Richmond. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Ohio State.
|--
|8-1
|3
Iowa St.
|Curtis Jones finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 89-80 win at Iowa. The Cyclones' next game is Sunday against Nebraska Omaha.
|--
|8-1
|4
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 32 points and six assists in Saturday's 88-74 win over Wisconsin. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Dayton.
|--
|9-1
|5
Kentucky
|Koby Brea finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 78-67 win over Colgate. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Louisville.
|--
|9-1
|6
Duke
|Khaman Maluach finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 72-46 win over Incarnate Word. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against George Mason.
|--
|8-2
|7
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 20 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 94-79 win at North Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Creighton.
|--
|7-2
|8
Gonzaga
|Khalif Battle had three turnovers and one assist in Saturday's 90-89 overtime loss to Kentucky. The Zags' next game is Saturday against UConn.
|--
|7-2
|9
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 83-78 win over Maryland. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Texas A&M.
|--
|8-2
|10
Kansas
|AJ Storr was 1 of 7 from the field in Sunday's 76-67 loss at Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against NC State.
|--
|7-2
|11
Michigan St.
|Jaden Akins finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 89-52 win over Nebraska. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Oakland.
|--
|8-2
|12
Ole Miss
|Sean Pedulla finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-53 win over Lindenwood. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Southern Miss.
|--
|8-1
|13
UCLA
|Eric Dailey Jr. finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 73-71 win at Oregon. The Bruins' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|8-1
|14
Oregon
|TJ Bamba had five turnovers in Sunday's 73-71 loss to UCLA. The Ducks' next game is Sunday against Stephen F. Austin.
|--
|9-1
|15
Maryland
|Rodney Rice finished with three turnovers and handed out one assist in Sunday's 83-78 loss at Purdue. The Terrapins' next game is Tuesday against Saint Francis.
|--
|8-2
|16
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 27 points and four assists in Wednesday's 87-69 win over Virginia. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Arizona State.
|--
|9-0
|17
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard finished with 25 points and three assists in Sunday's 91-84 win over Prairie View. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against McNeese.
|--
|8-1
|18
Illinois
|Kasparas Jakucionis finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 86-80 win over Wisconsin. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|7-2
|19
N. Carolina
|Seth Trimble finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 68-65 win over Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against La Salle.
|--
|5-4
|20
Dayton
|Nate Santos finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 86-62 win over Lehigh. The Flyers' next game is Saturday against Marquette.
|--
|8-2
|21
San Diego St.
|Miles Byrd finished with 19 points and two assists in Wednesday's 81-75 win over Cal Baptist. The Aztecs' next game is Dec. 21 against Cal.
|--
|7-2
|22
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 22 points and two steals in Tuesday's 62-42 win over Troy. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Toledo.
|--
|6-3
|23
Oklahoma
|Jalon Moore finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 94-78 win over Alcorn State. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|9-0
|24
Clemson
|Chase Hunter finished with 18 points and two assists in Saturday's 65-55 win at Miami. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Memphis.
|--
|9-1
|25
Georgia
|Asa Newell finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 69-48 win over Notre Dame. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against Grand Canyon.
|--
|8-1
|26
Arizona St.
|Basheer Jihad finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 90-53 win over San Diego. The Sun Devils' next game is Saturday against Florida.
|--
|8-1