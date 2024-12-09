Kansas was going to drop from the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll regardless of what happened at Mizzou on Sunday. But what happened at Mizzou on Sunday will send the Jayhawks tumbling even further when things update later Monday.

Final score: Missouri 76, Kansas 67.

So KU went from 7-0 on the season with wins over Duke, Michigan State and North Carolina to 7-2 on the season with losses to unranked Creighton and unranked Missouri in a five-day span, making the Jayhawks just the fifth No. 1 team in the history of the AP poll to lose twice in the same basketball week to unranked opponents -- and the first in more than 20 years.

"We haven't been any good at all the last five days," said Kansas coach Bill Self. "So I don't know that we're close to finding an identity yet because ... who are we? Are we a skilled team? Are we an athletic team? Are we an execution team? What do we really hang our hat on?"

Lately, not much.

Here's one way to illustrate that point: if you isolate nothing but the five-day span from last Wednesday through Sunday, the Jayhawks ranked 165th nationally in that stretch, according to BartTorvik.com, with an adjusted offensive-efficiency rating ranking 266th in the sport. That should never happen to a team with a Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach (Self), a national-championship winning point guard (Dajuan Harris), another guard who was the leading scorer for a top-20 team last season originating from the Big Ten (AJ Storr), and an All-American big (Hunter Dickinson). But, out of nowhere, it just happened to Kansas, which is why the Jayhawks are down to No. 10 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Tennessee remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the fifth consecutive day and should move to No. 1 in the AP poll later Monday. If that happens, it will represent the Vols' first appearance at No. 1 in the AP poll since January 2019, when Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield led Tennessee to a 23-1 start featuring a four-week stay atop the poll.

Biggest Movers 14 UCLA 6 Oregon Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Tennessee Chaz Lanier finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 96-70 win over Syracuse. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Miami. -- 8-0 2 Auburn Miles Kelly finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 98-54 win over Richmond. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Ohio State. -- 8-1 3 Iowa St. Curtis Jones finished with 19 points and five assists in Sunday's 100-58 win over Jackson State. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday at Iowa. -- 7-1 4 Marquette Kam Jones finished with 32 points and six assists in Saturday's 88-74 win over Wisconsin. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Dayton. -- 9-1 5 Kentucky Andrew Carr finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 90-89 overtime win over Gonzaga. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Colgate. -- 8-1 6 Duke Cooper Flagg finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's 76-65 win at Louisville. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Incarnate Word. 1 7-2 7 Alabama Mark Sears finished with 20 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 94-79 win at North Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Dec. 14 against Creighton. 2 7-2 8 Gonzaga Khalif Battle had three turnovers and one assist in Saturday's 90-89 overtime loss to Kentucky. The Zags' next game is Saturday against UConn. 2 7-2 9 Purdue Braden Smith finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 83-78 win over Maryland. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Texas A&M. 3 8-2 10 Kansas AJ Storr was 1 of 7 from the field in Sunday's 76-67 loss at Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against NC State. 4 7-2 11 Michigan St. Jaden Akins finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 89-52 win over Nebraska. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Oakland. 2 8-2 12 Ole Miss Sean Pedulla finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-53 win over Lindenwood. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Southern Miss. 2 8-1 13 UCLA Eric Dailey Jr. finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 73-71 win at Oregon. The Bruins' next game is Saturday against Arizona. NR 8-1 14 Oregon TJ Bamba had five turnovers in Sunday's 73-71 loss to UCLA. The Ducks' next game is Sunday against Stephen F. Austin. 6 9-1 15 Maryland Rodney Rice finished with three turnovers and one assist in Sunday's 83-78 loss at Purdue. The Terrapins' next game is Dec. 17 against Saint Francis. -- 8-2 16 Michigan Vladislav Goldin finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 85-83 win over Iowa. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday against Arkansas. -- 8-1 17 Florida Will Richard finished with 27 points and four assists in Wednesday's 87-69 win over Virginia. The Gators' next game is Dec. 14 against Arizona State. -- 9-0 18 Miss. St. Josh Hubbard finished with 25 points and three assists in Sunday's 91-84 win over Prairie View. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against McNeese. -- 8-1 19 Wisconsin John Tonje was 3-of-11 from the field in Saturday's 88-74 loss at Marquette. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday at Illinois. -- 8-2 20 Illinois Ben Humrichous was 1 of 9 from the field in Friday's 70-66 overtime loss at Northwestern. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Wisconsin. -- 6-2 21 N. Carolina Seth Trimble finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 68-65 win over Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against La Salle. 1 5-4 22 Dayton Nate Santos finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 86-62 win over Lehigh. The Flyers' next game is Saturday against Marquette. 1 8-2 23 San Diego St. Nick Boyd finished with 17 points and six assists in Saturday's 74-57 win over San Diego. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Cal Baptist. 1 6-2 24 Houston L.J. Cryer finished with 20 points and three assists in Saturday's 79-51 win over Butler. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Troy. 1 5-3 25 Oklahoma Jalon Moore finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 94-78 win over Alcorn State. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State. 1 9-0 26 Clemson Chase Hunter finished with 18 points and two assists in Saturday's 65-55 win at Miami. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Memphis. NR 9-1

In: UCLA, Clemson

Out: Memphis, Texas