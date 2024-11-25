Jerry Palm, the man who projects brackets for us at CBS Sports, predicted in the preseason that 11 SEC schools would make the 2025 NCAA Tournament. It's obviously too early to know whether he'll be right or wrong, but for whatever it's worth, there are 10 SEC schools in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Ten!
In order, I have them ranked this way:
- *No. 2 Auburn
- No. 9 Tennessee
- No. 10 Kentucky
- No. 13 Alabama
- No. 17 Arkansas
- No. 19 Texas A&M
- No. 21 Texas
- No. 23 Florida
- No. 25 Ole Miss
- No. 26 Mississippi State
No other conference has more than six members in the Top 25 and 1, making it reasonable to suggest no other conference has more quality teams. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the SEC is the best league in the country. An argument could still be made in favor of the Big 12, which doesn't have as many teams in the Top 25 And 1 but does have three of the top seven — specifically No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Iowa State and No. 7 Houston.
Eventually, we'll settle it all on the court. But, through the first three weeks of this season, there's no debating that the SEC is performing well. The league's 16 members have a combined record of 77-10 with victories over Houston, Baylor, Duke, Ohio State and Illinois. None of that will guarantee the league a Final Four participant come April, of course. But what it does suggest is that the SEC has a lot of teams that seem capable of advancing to San Antonio.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Kansas
|Dajuan Harris finished with 17 points and six assists in Tuesday's 84-66 win over UNC Wilmington. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|5-0
|2
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds in Monday's 102-69 win over North Alabama. The Tigers' next game is Monday against Iowa State.
|--
|4-0
|3
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 18 points and four assists in Friday's 87-69 win over Hawaii. The Tar Heels' next game is Monday against Dayton.
|--
|3-1
|4
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 12 points and two rebounds in Tuesday's 81-46 win over East Texas A&M. The Huskies' next game is Monday against Memphis.
|--
|4-0
|5
Iowa St.
|Curtis Jones finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Monday's 87-52 win over IU Indy. The Cyclones' next game is Monday against Auburn.
|--
|3-0
|6
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 84-41 win over Long Beach State. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against West Virginia.
|--
|5-0
|7
Houston
|Joseph Tugler finished with 17 points and four assists in Friday's 80-44 win over Hofstra. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Alabama.
|--
|3-1
|8
Marquette
|David Joplin finished with 29 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-69 win over Georgia. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Stonehill.
|--
|6-0
|9
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Friday's 77-62 win over Baylor. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Tennessee Martin.
|--
|6-0
|10
Kentucky
|Koby Brea finished with 22 points and two rebounds in Friday's 108-59 win over Jackson State. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Western Kentucky.
|--
|5-0
|11
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Friday's 69-55 win at Arizona. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Kansas.
|--
|4-1
|12
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 80-45 win over Marshall. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against NC State.
|--
|5-1
|13
Alabama
|Grant Nelson finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 100-87 win over Illinois. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Houston.
|--
|4-1
|14
Indiana
|Myles Rice finished with 20 points and six assists in Thursday's 69-58 win over UNC Greensboro. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday against Louisville.
|--
|4-0
|15
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 33 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 81-75 win over Pitt. The Badgers' next game is Saturday against Chicago State.
|--
|7-0
|16
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Friday's 77-62 loss to Tennessee. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against New Orleans.
|--
|4-2
|17
Arkansas
|Adou Thiero finished with 23 points and six steals in Friday's 79-67 win over Little Rock. The Razorbacks' next game is Monday against Maryland Eastern Shore.
|--
|4-1
|18
Pittsburgh
|Guillermo Diaz Graham was 1 of 6 from 3-point range in Sunday's 81-75 loss to Wisconsin. The Panthers' next game is Friday at Ohio State.
|--
|6-1
|19
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV finished with 17 points and six assists in Wednesday's 71-54 win over Southern. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|--
|4-1
|20
Ohio St.
|John Mobley Jr. finished with 23 points and two steals in Friday's 104-60 win over Campbell. The Buckeyes' next game is Monday against Green Bay.
|--
|4-1
|21
Texas
|Tre Johnson finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Friday's 67-58 win over Saint Joseph's. The Longhorns' next game is Friday against Delaware State.
|--
|5-1
|22
Arizona
|Caleb Love missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Friday's 69-55 loss to Duke. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Davidson.
|--
|2-2
|23
Florida
|Alijah Martin finished with 32 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 93-68 win over Southern Illinois. The Gators' next game is Thursday against Wake Forest.
|--
|6-0
|24
Cincinnati
|Dillon Mitchell finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 81-58 win over Georgia Tech. The Bearcats' next game is Wednesday against Alabama State.
|1
|5-0
|25
Ole Miss
|Matthew Murrell finished with 19 points and four assists in Thursday's 100-68 win over Oral Roberts. The Rebels' next game is Thursday against BYU.
|1
|5-0
|26
Miss. St.
|Keshawn Murphy finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 84-79 win over SMU. The Bulldogs' next game is Thursday against UNLV.
|NR
|5-0