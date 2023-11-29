Jordan O'Neal of Jackson State was named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Nov. 19-25 after leading the Tigers to a stunning 73-72 upset victory vs. Missouri.

A senior from Mobile, Alabama, O'Neal scored 18 points and had two steals in the road win vs. Missouri, the first time Jackson State had defeated an SEC opponent since 1995 when it beat LSU.

O'Neal had 16 points and eight rebounds in Jackson State's 88-81 loss at Georgetown. For the week O'Neal averaged 17.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Earlier this season, O'Neal was named to the Leonard Eugene "Truck" Robinson Power Forward Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and once again will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its latest 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Team of the Week

Jackson State — Went 1-1 on the week with a big 73-72 win over Missouri and an 88-81 loss at Georgetown.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Charles Smith IV, Prairie View A&M (John Chaney Shooting Guard) — Averaged 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

Prairie View A&M — Went 2-0 on the road with wins over UT Martin (78-66) and Eastern Kentucky (76-64) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week



Chris Martin, Clark Atlanta University (Alvin Attles Jr. Point Guard) — Averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Benedict College — Went 2-0 with wins over Augusta University (72-64) and Lane College (87-71) and is on a five-game winning streak.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Player of the Week

Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State University (Robert Earl "Bob" Love Small Forward) — Averaged 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II CIAA Co-Teams of the Week

Winston-Salem State University — Went 2-1 with a win over conference foe Virginia Union (65-56) on a neutral site in Uncasville, Connecticut, and a loss to Lander University (61-81), followed by a win against Bloomfield College (65-50) in New York.

Virginia Union University — Went (2-1) with a (65-56) loss to Winston-Salem State University and two wins over Shepherd University (66-59) and Fayetteville State University (63-60).