The seventh-ranked Kansas Jayhawks find themselves in an unfamiliar position when they battle the No. 15-ranked Baylor Bears for third place in the Big 12 Conference standings on Saturday. The Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6 Big 12), who have not finished lower than third in the league standings since 2000, have only finished second or lower three times since 2002, earning 19 outright or shared conference championships in the process. The Bears (20-8, 9-6 Big 12), who have won or shared two of the last three Big 12 regular-season titles, have won six of their past nine games, including a 62-54 win at TCU on Monday. Kansas is coming off a 76-68 home loss to BYU on Tuesday. Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) is questionable.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas. Kansas leads the all-time series 36-9, including a 14-6 edge in games played in Waco. The Bears are 6-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Baylor odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145. Before making any Baylor vs. Kansas picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

It enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 season

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Baylor vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -6

Kansas vs. Baylor over/under: 145 points

Kansas vs. Baylor money line: Baylor -250, Kansas +201

KAN: The Jayhawks have hit the team total under in 7 of their last 10 away games (+3.45 units)

BAY: The Bears have hit the team total over in 12 of their last 19 games at home (+4.15 units)

Why Baylor can cover

Freshman guard Ja'Kobe Walter is off to a solid start to his collegiate career and is averaging a team-high 14.8 points, to go along with 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.3 minutes. He is coming off a 16-point and four-rebound effort in the win at TCU on Monday. He also poured in 23 points and grabbed four boards in the 82-76 overtime loss to second-ranked Houston on Feb. 24. In the last meeting against the Jayhawks, Walter scored 17 points, while pulling down eight rebounds, dishing out three assists and making two steals in 30 minutes.

Senior guard RayJ Dennis, who is in his first season with the Bears after spending two years at Toledo, also had a solid effort in the loss to Houston. In that game, he scored 21 points, while adding five assists, three steals and two rebounds. He has reached double-digit scoring 20 times this season, and has registered two double-doubles. In 28 games, all starts, Dennis is averaging 13.3 points, 6.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.5 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why Kansas can cover

Senior center Hunter Dickinson, a transfer from Michigan, has been a valuable asset to the Jayhawks offense, especially since guard McCullar Jr. went down with an injury last month. In 28 games, all starts, Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal in 32.3 minutes. He has registered 15 double-doubles, including a 17-point and 11-rebound performance in Tuesday's loss to BYU. He had 20 points and 16 rebounds in a 67-57 win at Oklahoma on Feb. 17.

Junior forward KJ Adams Jr. has played in 28 games, including 27 starts, and is averaging 12.3 points per game. He is coming off an 11-point and five-rebound effort in the loss to BYU, and had 16 points and eight boards in an 86-67 victory over Texas on Feb. 24. He was instrumental in the win over Baylor in the first meeting, scoring 13 points, while adding four rebounds, three steals and two assists. In 10 road games this season, he is averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 150 combined points.

