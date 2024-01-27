No. 23 Iowa State (15-4) will put its perfect home record on the line when it hosts No. 7 Kansas (16-3) on Saturday afternoon. The Cyclones have won all 12 of their home games, matching their best start since going 13-0 at home to open the 2014-15 season. They have won six straight home games against top-25 teams, including a win over then-No. 2 Houston on Jan. 9. Kansas has won three of its last four games and is coming off a 74-69 win over Cincinnati on Monday night.

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The latest Iowa State vs. Kansas odds from SportsLine consensus list the Cyclones as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 142.5. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for the first week when you sign up here.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Kansas

Iowa State vs. Kansas date: Saturday, Jan. 27

Iowa State vs. Kansas time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Iowa State vs. Kansas TV channel: CBS

Iowa State vs. Kansas live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Iowa State vs. Kansas

Before tuning into the Kansas vs. Iowa State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 12 of the 2023-24 season on a 114-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 19-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Iowa State vs. Kansas, the model projects that the Jayhawks cover the spread as 4.5-point underdogs. Kansas has already gone into multiple hostile environments and left with victories this season, including wins at Indiana and Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks are coming off a 74-69 win over Cincinnati, bouncing back from a narrow loss at West Virginia in their previous game.

Freshman guard Johnny Furphy finished with a career-high 23 points and 11 rebounds in a double-double effort against Cincinnati, while senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. added 20 points. McCullar leads the team with 20.0 points per game, and senior big man Hunter Dickinson is adding 18.8 points and 11.1 rebounds. The Jayhawks have had extra time to prepare for this game following their win over the Bearcats on Monday.

Furphy is averaging 17.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in his last three games since joining the starting lineup, shooting 16 of 26 from the floor during that stretch. Kansas has won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams, including a win at Iowa State in 2022. SportsLine's model is expecting a tight contest on Saturday afternoon, identifying Kansas as the side of the spread with all the value. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.