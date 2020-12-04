The Louisville basketball program is pausing all team activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent contact tracing requirements, according to a Thursday evening announcement from the school. The 4-0 Cardinals will have their game against UNC Greensboro on Friday canceled as a result.

"We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day," Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement. The Cardinals have not determined if their game against No. 4 Wisconsin scheduled for Dec. 9 or their game against NC State scheduled for Dec. 16 will be impacted.

According to the school, the program has been testing "Tier 1" personnel three times per week. That includes players, coaches, managers and staff. The positive test came during the program's round of testing on Thursday. Louisville isn't the only ACC program on pause, as Wake Forest announced Monday that it would pause activities this week due to the results of COVID-19 testing. The Demon Deacons had to cancel a Wednesday game against Troy.

Louisville was picked to finish fifth in the ACC by the league's coaches and are off to a solid start under third-year coach Chris Mack. Their best win so far was a 71-70 victory over Seton Hall on Nov. 27. But the Cardinals also picked up an impressive 75-54 victory on Tuesday over a Western Kentucky team that entered with victories against Northern Iowa and Memphis.