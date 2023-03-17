With the 2023 NCAA Tournament underway, everyone has finalized their brackets, and that includes United States President Joe Biden.

Biden released his brackets for both the men's and women's tournaments on Thursday, and he made some interesting choices. In the men's bracket, Biden didn't predict too many upsets, but he did have just one No. 1 seed, Kansas, reaching the Final Four.

In the men's national title game, Biden picked Arizona to defeat Kansas. Unfortunately for Biden, and many countless others, his championship pick has already been eliminated. The Wildcats were stunned by No. 15 seed Princeton in an early March Madness stunner.

Biden also went with some chalky picks in his women's bracket, and his Final Four is comprised of South Carolina, Stanford, UConn and Villanova. However, Biden did go off the board with his pick to cut down the nets.

Biden predicted that No. 4 seed Villanova, where his wife Dr. Jill Biden received a graduate degree in English, would defeat No. 1 overall seed and defending champion South Carolina for the title.

Biden's bracket may not be off to a hot start, but there is still a lot of basketball left to play this weekend and beyond.