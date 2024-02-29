The Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to win their fifth game in a row when they battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in a key Big Ten battle on Thursday. The Cornhuskers (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten), who are just 2-7 on the road, are coming off a 73-55 win over Minnesota on Sunday. The Buckeyes (16-12, 6-11 Big Ten), who are 11-4 on their home court, downed Michigan State 60-57 on Sunday. Nebraska beat Ohio State 83-69 on Jan. 23 in Lincoln, Neb.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Value Center Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are 3-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Ohio State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5. Before making any Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It also is off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Ohio State and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Ohio State vs. Nebraska:

Nebraska vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -3

Nebraska vs. Ohio State over/under: 144.5 points

Nebraska vs. Ohio State money line: Nebraska +137, Ohio State -160

NEB: The Cornhuskers have hit the money line in 18 of their last 28 games (+13.80 units)

OSU: The Buckeyes have hit the money line in 8 of their last 12 games at home (+5.20 units)

Nebraska vs. Ohio State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Ohio State can cover

Sophomore guard Bruce Thornton has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past seven games. In an 88-79 loss at Minnesota on Feb. 22, he scored 25 points, while adding six assists and four rebounds. He scored a season-high 29 points with four assists and three rebounds in a 92-81 win over Alabama on Nov. 24. For the year, he is leading Ohio State in scoring at 16.2 points per game in 28 starts. He is also averaging 4.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He scored 16 points and dished out six assists in the first meeting with the Cornhuskers.

With senior forward Jamison Battle's status up in the air due to an ankle injury, look for sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. to pick up some of the slack on offense. In Sunday's win at Michigan State, Gayle scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. In 28 starts, he has reached double-figure scoring 21 times, including a season-high 32 points in a 78-75 overtime win over West Virginia on Dec. 30. In 31.7 minutes per game, he is averaging 13.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Nebraska can cover

Senior guard Keisei Tominaga has been a spark plug for the Cornhuskers and leads the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game. He is connecting on 45.8% of his field goals, including 37% from 3-point range and 90.6% from the free-throw line. He has reached double-digit scoring in five of the past six games, including a 31-point performance in an 87-84 overtime loss at No. 14 Illinois on Feb. 4.

Junior forward Rienk Mast is in his first year with the Cornhuskers after spending the past three seasons at Bradley. In 26 games, all starts, Mast is averaging 12.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and three assists in 30.7 minutes. He has reached double-digit scoring in five of the past seven games, including a 10-point and six-rebound performance in Sunday's win over Minnesota. He has posted five double-doubles on the year, including a 34-point and 10-rebound effort in an 83-69 win over Ohio State on Jan. 23. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 146 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Ohio State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets from a model that's 25-14 on top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.