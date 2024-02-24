The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-16) will look to build on their three-game winning streak when they travel to take on the Syracuse Orange (17-10) in one of the early tips on the Saturday college basketball schedule. The Orange are on the outside looking in, according to most NCAA Tournament projections, and they'll need to stack up wins down the stretch to be considered for the March Madness field.

Tipoff is noon ET at JMA Wireless Dome. The latest Syracuse vs. Notre Dame odds via SportsLine consensus list the Orange as 6-point favorites. The over/under is 133.5. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Syracuse picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Syracuse and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Syracuse vs. Notre Dame:

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame spread: Syracuse -6

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame over/under 133.5 points

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame money line: Syracuse -267, Notre Dame +217

Why Syracuse can cover

After a stretch of three losses in four ACC games, the Orange have rallied to win two of their last three with impressive victories over North Carolina and NC State during that span. Judah Mintz is the catalyst for Syracuse, averaging 18.1 points and 4.4 assists per game. He scored 25 points in the upset of UNC, hitting 8 of 11 shots from the field.

Notre Dame is 3-5 against the spread in its last eight and two of its three wins during the current winning streak came against teams at the bottom of the ACC standings -- Georgia Tech and Louisville -- so this will be a clear step up in competition. See which team to pick here.

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Irish have thrived as underdogs this season, going 11-7 ATS overall as underdogs and 7-4 ATS as road underdogs. They've also performed well as intermediate underdogs, going 4-1 ATS when listed at between +4 and +8.

Markus Burton is the go-to offensive threat as he leads the team with 16.2 points per game. Braeden Shrewsberry is the team's best 3-point shooter among regulars in the rotation, hitting 37% from deep. See which team to pick here.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Syracuse picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 139 combined points.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 25-13 roll on top-ranked college basketball spread picks.