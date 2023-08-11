Four-star guard Cam Scott committed to Texas on Friday, giving the Longhorns one of the top guards in the 2024 recruiting class. Scott ranks as the No. 32 overall player and the No. 5 shooting guard in the in the 247Sports Top247 player rankings.

"I feel like Texas was a place that I saw myself at the most," Scott told 247Sports. "From the beginning I knew it would be home for me, and from there they kept adding to it, showing me more and more why it felt like home."

The Lexington (South Carolina) High School star committed to the Longhorns over Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon and South Carolina among others. Scott is the top-ranked player from the state and is the first 2024 commit the Longhorns have landed thus far. Texas now ranks No. 21 in the 2024 247Sports Team Rankings.

"They really want me to be a catalyst for the team," Scott told 247Sports. "Especially coming into the 2024 class, they wanted me to set the tone at the top of the class and be a leader. In the system I would probably be more ball dominant than off ball dominant. They want to see my growth through that. Overall they want to see how much I can grow and how much they can use me."

Texas is set to enter the first season under new coach Rodney Terry. He served as the associate head coach last season and was given the interim head coaching tag when Texas fired Chris Beard at the start of the new year. Terry signed a five-year deal through the 2027-28 season after being named the permanent head coach after UT's run into the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Scott will be part of the Texas program when the Longhorns make the jump to the SEC next season. Texas is set to play its final season in the Big 12 in 2023-24 before departing with Oklahoma to the SEC the following season.