Teams tied for fifth place in the Big East standings will look to improve their conference tournament seeding when the Villanova Wildcats meet the Providence Friars in a crucial battle on Saturday. The Wildcats (16-12, 9-8 Big East), who won the first meeting 68-50 on Feb. 4, have won four of their last five games. The Friars (18-10, 9-8 Big East), who have won four of their last six games, are coming off a 91-69 loss at Marquette on Wednesday. Providence is 14-2 on its home court, while Villanova is 3-7 on the road.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. Villanova leads the all-time series 71-43, although the Friars hold a 27-23 edge in games played at Providence. The Friars are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Providence odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5. Before making any Providence vs. Villanova picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It also is off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Villanova vs. Providence and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Providence vs. Villanova:

Villanova vs. Providence spread: Providence -1.5

Villanova vs. Providence over/under: 132.5 points

Villanova vs. Providence money line: Villanova +103, Providence -123

NOVA: The Wildcats have hit the game total under in 20 of their last 32 games (+6.80 units)

PROV: The Friars have won13 of their last 17 games at home (+4.65 units on ML)

Villanova vs. Providence picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Providence can cover

Junior guard Devin Carter has been a consistent threat for the Friars and has scored in double figures in all 27 games he has played in this year. He is coming off an 18-point, five-rebound and five-assist effort in the loss at Marquette on Wednesday. Prior to that, he had posted four double-doubles in a five-game stretch, including 31 points and 13 rebounds in an 81-70 win over DePaul on Feb. 17. He has 10 double-doubles on the year, and is averaging 19.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.8 minutes.

Senior guard Josh Oduro also helps power the Providence attack. Oduro is in his first season with the program after playing four years at George Mason. In 27 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds, two assists and 1.4 blocks in 29 minutes. He is coming off a 12-point, six-rebound and two-assist performance at Marquette. See which team to pick here.

Why Villanova can cover

Leading the way for the Wildcats is senior forward Eric Dixon, who has started all 28 games in 2023-24. He has been red hot of late, scoring at least 20 points in each of the last three matchups. In a 78-54 loss to top-ranked UConn on Feb. 24, he nearly picked up his second double-double of the season, scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds. He scored 22 points and added six rebounds in the win over Georgetown. He scored 12 points in the first meeting against the Friars. For the year, Dixon is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.7 minutes.

With senior guard T.J. Bamba expected to miss the game due to a facial fracture, the Wildcats will look toward senior guard Justin Moore to help pick up some of the slack. He is coming off a 14-point, three-rebound and two-assist effort in the win over Georgetown on Tuesday. It was the third time in four games that Moore has reached double-digit scoring. For the season, he is averaging 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Providence vs. Villanova picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 142 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Villanova vs. Providence, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets from a model that's 25-14 on top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.