No. 14 Texas A&M will try to add another impressive win to its early-season resume when it travels to Virginia for a non-conference battle on Wednesday night in the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge. The Aggies (6-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 73-69 win over Iowa State in the third-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday night. They rallied from a 21-point deficit to post their third win over a major-conference team this season. Virginia (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season against Wisconsin in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, but it responded with a win over West Virginia in the third-place game.

Virginia vs. Texas A&M spread: Virginia -2.5

Virginia vs. Texas A&M over/under: 126.5 points

Virginia vs. Texas A&M money line: Virginia -130, Texas A&M +110

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia has already proven that it can beat a major-conference team, taking down Florida and West Virginia during the opening month of the campaign. The Cavaliers connected on a pair of free throws in the final seconds of their game against the Mountaineers to take home third place in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Sophomore guard Ryan Dunn led the way with 13 points and five rebounds, while senior guard Reece Beekman finished with 12 points, five assists and four boards.

Beekman leads the team with 11.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, scoring in double figures on four occasions. Dunn has reached double digits in three of his last four games, posting a double-double against North Carolina A&T two weeks ago. The Cavaliers are riding a 13-game home winning streak and have won six of their last seven games against SEC teams.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M opened the season with a five-game winning streak, beating Ohio State and SMU in back-to-back road games during that stretch. The Aggies beat Penn State by double digits in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational before losing a shootout against No. 19 Florida Atlantic, but they responded with a 73-69 win over Iowa State in the third-place game. Sophomore forward Solomon Washington finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Aggies, who were 3-point underdogs.

Veteran Wade Taylor IV scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to help Texas A&M rally from a 21-point deficit after averaging 29 points in the first two games of the tournament. He leads the Aggies with 20.0 points and 4.4 assists per game, while Henry Coleman III is adding 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Texas A&M has been profitable since the end of last season, covering the spread in 15 of its last 20 games. See which team to pick here.

