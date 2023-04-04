The UConn Huskies have cemented their status as one of the most prominent men's college basketball programs of the 21st century, winning their fifth national championship since 1999 with a 76-59 takedown of San Diego State to claim the crown in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies will go down as one of the most dominant teams since the March Madness field expanded in 1985, winning each of its six NCAA Tournament games by at least 13 points and averaging a 20-point margin of victory en route to cutting down nets in Houston. But just as much of a March Madness tradition as cutting down nets is the showing of the "One Shining Moment" montage, which features the iconic Luther Vandross song while letting everyone relive the best moments and emotions of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2023 edition of "One Shining Moment" includes notable highlights from:

Furman knocking off Virginia on the first Thursday of the tournament with J.P. Pegues hitting the 3-pointer off a turnover in the game's final seconds.

The postgame elation of Princeton after taking down Arizona in the rare 15-over-2 upset.

The even rarer 16-over-1 upset with highlights of Fairleigh Dickinson's epic win against top-seeded Purdue on a Friday night in the first round.

Marquis Nowell's alley-oop to Keynote Johnson in Kansas' State's epic overtime Sweet 16 win against Michigan State in Madison Square Garden.

Lamont Butler's epic game-winner against FAU in San Diego State's Final Four win.

And, of course, the final moments of Dan Hurley and UConn celebrating the title

You can check out the full version of "One Shining Moment" highlighting the 2023 NCAA Tournament below:

