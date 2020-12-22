|
|
|LIB
|CSTCAR
No. 12 Coastal Carolina, Liberty get delayed matchup in Cure Bowl
Let's hope coaches and players for Coastal Carolina and Liberty kept their notes.
The teams were supposed to play earlier this month before coronavirus issues intervened. They're going to try again, this time in the postseason.
The No. 12 Chanticleers and Flames are slated to meet Saturday in the Cure Bowl at Orlando, a chance to cap what have been memorable seasons for both teams.
"Obviously that game was meant to be," Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said.
Coastal Carolina (11-0), which will make its first bowl appearance, is one of five undefeated teams in the country.
"We made this move in 2016 for opportunities like this, to go compete in bowl games," Chadwell said of reclassifying to the Football Bowl Subdivision. "Hopefully that will be something that's a yearly deal."
Liberty (9-1) cracked the national rankings before losing at North Carolina State on Nov. 21. Other than the College Football Playoff semifinal between Alabama and Notre Dame, the Cure Bowl matchup has teams with the best combined record.
"It's a lot of hard work," Chadwell said. "It was a big day (to receive a bowl bid). One we're thankful for."
The Dec. 5 scheduled game that would have sent Liberty to Coastal Carolina was scrapped because of Liberty's positive tests and precaution. That created a much-discussed midweek revision to the schedule for Coastal Carolina, which welcomed then-undefeated BYU for a game on short notice and won with a thrilling finish with a tackle at the 1-yard line to maintain its unbeaten record.
The Chanticleers then produced a last-minute touchdown the next week to win at Troy. But they, too, experienced the fallout from coronavirus protocols, with last weekend's Sun Belt Conference championship game against Louisiana called off less than 48 hours before the scheduled kickoff because of Coastal Carolina's testing. Chadwell said players in quarantine could be cleared by midweek prior to the bowl.
Liberty's lone loss came by a 15-14 score on the road against the Wolfpack, who held on by blocking a field-goal attempt in the last 80 seconds.
Liberty, which is winding down the best season in program history, hasn't played since defeating Massachusetts 45-0 on Nov. 27. The Flames are trying to match a program record for wins, a mark set with a 10-2 record on the Football Championship Subdivision level in 2008.
"Having another chance to face Coastal Carolina after it was taken away from us at the end of our regular season gives us a chance to finish off a magical season with another special win," Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said.
Liberty captured its first bowl victory last year in the Cure Bowl by defeating Georgia Southern, which like Coastal Carolina is a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
This year, the Flames are led by quarterback Malik Willis, who has thrown for 20 touchdowns and rushed for 10. He has 2,040 passing yards and 807 rushing yards.
Chadwell said the exposure from defeating BYU was an ideal fallout from the regular-season game with Liberty being called off. Even so, he is glad to be able to play the Flames.
"We did prepare for them there for about three days," Chadwell said. "At least we have already some game plans and some things done for them. They'll be fresh (with the long layoff), no doubt."
Coastal Carolina and Liberty were Big South Conference members before each moving to the Football Bowl Subdivision. Liberty now plays as an independent. The series is tied 7-7, with the most recent meeting in 2016.
"It makes the bowl game that much more special because of the history we have with Liberty," Chadwell said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|1
|Rushing
|5
|0
|Passing
|2
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|115
|48
|Total Plays
|19
|9
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|18
|Rush Attempts
|14
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|53
|30
|Comp. - Att.
|4-5
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-36.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|53
|PASS YDS
|30
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|115
|TOTAL YDS
|48
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|4/5
|53
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|10
|48
|2
|14
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
M. Bollinger 30 TE
|M. Bollinger
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|3
|3
|26
|0
|10
|
J. Huntley 0 TE
|J. Huntley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Pierre 32 LB
|A. Pierre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haskins 7 S
|M. Haskins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Barbir 95 K
|A. Barbir
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|2/3
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
|T. Geiger Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - LIB 6(0:14 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 8(0:50 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to CC 6 for 2 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 17(1:41 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to CC 8 for 9 yards (43-E.Makonzo7-D.Strong).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - LIB 22(2:16 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to CC 17 for 5 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 26(2:52 - 1st) 30-M.Bollinger to CC 22 for 4 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - LIB 23(3:41 - 1st) 7-M.Willis sacked at CC 26 for -3 yards (29-S.Kelly5-T.Geiger).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(4:21 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to CC 23 for 7 yards (7-D.Strong).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 45(4:21 - 1st) Penalty on CC 94-J.Gunter Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at CC 45. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 41(4:50 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to CC 45 for 14 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 34(5:24 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 41 for 7 yards (26-B.Matts).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 30(5:31 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 36 yards from CC 30 out of bounds at the LIB 34.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 26(6:13 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to CC 30 for 4 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(6:50 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 26 for 5 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(6:55 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 5-S.Jones pushed ob at CC 21 for 21 yards (27-T.Sibley).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:59 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - LIB 5(7:05 - 1st) 7-M.Willis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 15(7:23 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to CC 5 for 10 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 42(7:44 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to CC 15 for 27 yards (29-S.Kelly34-T.Gallagher).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 40(8:50 - 1st) 1-S.Louis to CC 42 for -2 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(9:14 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to CC 40 for 2 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(9:54 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at CC 42 for 10 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - LIB 44(10:25 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to LIB 48 for 4 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LIB 44(10:32 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 38(11:09 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 44 for 6 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(11:53 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 38 for 2 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 36(12:00 - 1st) 2-R.White to LIB 36 for no gain (11-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 36(12:47 - 1st) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at LIB 36 for no gain (4-C.Megginson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(13:26 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to LIB 36 for 8 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(14:00 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to LIB 44 for no gain (10-T.Clark).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(14:28 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to LIB 44 for 22 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to CC 34 for 9 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
-
LIB
12CSTCAR
14
0
1st 0:06 ESPN
-
TULANE
NEVADA
27
38
Final ESPN
-
UCF
16BYU
23
49
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
GAS
3
38
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
FAU
25
10
Final ESPN
-
HAWAII
HOU
28
14
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
BUFF
10
17
Final ESPN
-
19LALAF
TXSA
31
24
Final ABC
-
WKY
GAST
21
39
Final ESPN
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
0
058.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 5:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
COLO
0
063.5 O/U
+9.5
Tue 9:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Wed 12:00pm ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
048.5 O/U
+14
Wed 4:00pm ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
0
071.5 O/U
+3
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
0
048 O/U
+2.5
Thu 12:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
22SJST
0
063 O/U
-9.5
Thu 2:00pm CBS
-
WVU
ARMY
0
041.5 O/U
+7
Thu 4:00pm ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
057 O/U
-5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
9UGA
8CINCY
0
050 O/U
+7
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
0
043.5 O/U
-3.5
Fri 1:00pm ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
0
065.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
0
066.5 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm ESPN
-
23NCST
UK
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
0
066.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
0
057.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
5TXAM
13UNC
0
067.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
SC
UAB
0
0
ABC