Drive Chart
NCST
TXAM

Gator Bowl: N.C. State takes on No. 19 Texas A&M

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 27, 2018

Jimbo Fisher has North Carolina State on his radar again.

The first-year coach at Texas A&M has a date with a former Atlantic Coast Conference rival when the teams meet in Monday night's Taxslayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

There's certainly a familiarity for this game, which will be the first football meeting between the schools.

"They know us, too, so I wouldn't say that's an advantage," N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said of connections between the coaching staffs. "Probably both of us looking at what we do different from what we used to do."

N.C. State (10-3) is trying to reach the 10-win mark for the second time in school history. No. 21 Texas A&M (8-4) is aiming to build off some late-season momentum.

Then coaching at Florida State, Fisher's team lost at home in 2017 to N.C. State, so Fisher is aware of what he's dealing with.

"Dave has done as good a job as anybody in the country," Fisher said. "He has taken that program and risen it up."

N.C. State will be missing a couple of key players who've opted to turn pro in advance of the bowl, but the Wolfpack has senior quarterback Ryan Finley to lead the offense.

"Ryan is playing," Doeren said. "He's excited."

Finley, who's listed among NFL Draft prospects, has completed 67.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,789 yards. That includes 24 touchdown tosses and nine interceptions.

"I think he's even better (than past years)," Fisher said. "Overall game command. They put a lot on him."

The Aggies have firepower, too. Across the last four games, Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams averaged 175 rushing yards per game.

Texas A&M arrives on a three-game winning streak. That includes the regular-season finale that resulted in a 74-72 seven-overtime victory against LSU on Nov. 24.

"One of the epic games in the history of college football," Fisher said.

Fisher, though, had another special moment along the sidelines in a previous Gator Bowl. That's when he was an assistant coach at Florida State for legendary coach Bobby Bowden's final game, a victory against West Virginia on Jan. 1, 2010.

"It was a game I'll never forget and I was so happy to be a part of," Fisher said.

Texas A&M has a certain Gator Bowl background as well in its lone previous appearance in the event. In 1957, coach Paul "Bear" Bryant was in his last game with the Aggies, who lost to Tennessee, before moving to Alabama.

This year, Texas A&M is 5-4 against other teams participating in bowls.

N.C. State's final five games of the regular season came against teams with losing records (though Wake Forest, which topped the Wolfpack, ended up 7-6).

The Aggies lost last year to Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.

The Wolfpack is trying to reach a double-figure win total for the second time in school history. The other time also came in its last visit to the Gator Bowl, capping the 2002 season by defeating Notre Dame for a school-record 11th victory. The Wolfpack lost in its other two Gator Bowl appearances.

N.C. State receiver Kelvin Harmon, who racked up a team-best 1,186 receiving yards this year, and linebacker Germaine Pratt, the team's leading tackler, are skipping the game. N.C. State's offense, though, has receiver Jakobi Meyers, who made a team-high 89 receptions in 11 games.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
NC State 9-3 -----
19 Texas A&M 8-4 -----
TXAM -7, O/U 57
EverBank Field Jacksonville, FL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 3789 24 9 151.9
R. Finley 307/452 3789 24 9
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 87 0 0 178.9
M. McKay 7/8 87 0 0
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 56 0 0 285.2
T. Thomas 1/2 56 0 0
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Meyers 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
214 1012 18
R. Gallaspy 214 1012 18 86
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 424 2
R. Person 102 424 2 38
B. Bodine 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 128 3
B. Bodine 28 128 3 39
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 68 0
T. Pennix 22 68 0 8
D. Rhem 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
D. Rhem 8 36 0 13
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 25 1
R. Finley 36 25 1 9
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
S. Louis 3 24 0 12
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 22 1
M. McKay 7 22 1 17
W. Cornwell 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 1
W. Cornwell 2 14 1 11
M. Trowell 8 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Trowell 1 9 0 9
G. Bradbury 65 C
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 1
G. Bradbury 1 9 1 1
N. Robinson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
N. Robinson 3 8 0 4
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Thomas 1 8 0 8
W. Dabbs 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
W. Dabbs 1 -3 0 5
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
J. Meyers 3 -9 0 3
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
C. Riley 3 -11 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
81 1186 7
K. Harmon 81 1186 7 74
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
89 1028 4
J. Meyers 89 1028 4 39
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 580 5
E. Emezie 47 580 5 67
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 377 3
T. Thomas 33 377 3 29
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 282 1
C. Riley 22 282 1 37
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 0
S. Louis 12 154 0 32
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 136 1
C. Angeline 7 136 1 49
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 1
T. Pennix 5 74 1 56
D. Autenrieth 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Autenrieth 2 27 0 27
B. Bodine 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
B. Bodine 1 26 0 26
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 26 1
R. Gallaspy 7 26 1 8
D. Rhem 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
D. Rhem 2 13 0 12
D. Carter 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Carter 1 11 0 11
D. Parham 28 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Parham 2 11 0 12
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 1
R. Person 3 7 1 3
T. Baker-Williams 32 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
T. Baker-Williams 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Wright 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Wright 0-0 0.0 1
C. Ingram 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Ingram 0-0 0.0 1
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Morehead 0-0 0.0 3
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Murchison 0-0 0.0 1
N. McCloud 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. McCloud 0-0 0.0 2
T. Smith 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
21/24 50/50
C. Dunn 21/24 0 50/50 113
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 2967 23 8 137.1
K. Mond 224/389 2967 23 8
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 169 1 0 147.7
N. Starkel 15/22 169 1 0
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
C. Blumrick 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
252 1524 15
T. Williams 252 1524 15 73
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
144 389 6
K. Mond 144 389 6 54
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 305 1
J. Corbin 57 305 1 28
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 110 1
K. Etwi 17 110 1 17
V. Jackson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
V. Jackson 7 49 0 22
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Kibodi 3 26 0 15
D. Prince 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Prince 2 21 0 18
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
C. Blumrick 3 20 0 19
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
Q. Davis 3 13 0 11
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
C. Gillaspia 2 13 0 8
C. Strong Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
C. Strong Jr. 4 12 0 6
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Sternberger 1 4 0 4
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
N. Starkel 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 804 10
J. Sternberger 47 804 10 53
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 546 7
Q. Davis 43 546 7 37
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 470 1
C. Buckley 33 470 1 69
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 350 0
J. Ausbon 27 350 0 26
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 292 4
K. Rogers 21 292 4 30
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 278 1
T. Williams 27 278 1 38
H. Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 134 0
H. Jones 15 134 0 18
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 85 0
J. Corbin 10 85 0 16
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
R. Paul 6 70 0 25
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
C. Gillaspia 5 52 0 21
T. Wood 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
T. Wood 2 17 0 9
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Etwi 1 16 0 16
J. Preston 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
J. Preston 1 14 1 14
A. Boykin 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Boykin 1 8 0 8
R. Renick 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Renick 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Pryor 0-0 0.0 1
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Wilson 0-0 0.0 2
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Capers-Smith 0-0 0.0 1
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Oliver 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
19/26 34/34
S. Small 19/26 0 34/34 91
D. LaCamera 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 10/10
D. LaCamera 3/5 0 10/10 19
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores