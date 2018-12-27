Drive Chart
NWEST
UTAH

Northwestern-Utah Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 27, 2018

The San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl matchup between Northwestern and Utah on New Year's Eve can be recognized as the Rose Bowl Alternative Bowl.

The No. 17 Utes (9-4) and No. 22 Wildcats (8-5) each won their division in their respective conferences, the Pac-12 and Big Ten, but they could not win their league title game to get to the Rose Bowl.

Utah claimed its first Pac-12 South title behind an improved balanced offense and its traditionally strong defense under 15-year coach Kyle Whittingham, who takes an 11-1 bowl record as the Utes' coach into the Holiday Bowl.

Utah is playing in its fifth consecutive bowl game and sixth overall since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. In that stretch, the Utes have a 27-1 record against non-conference opponents.

Northwestern claimed its first Big Ten West title this season after rebounding from a 1-3 start. The Wildcats relied on their defense to win seven of their last eight regular season games. This marks the fourth straight bowl game for the Wildcats and 15th overall. Northwestern has a 4-10 bowl record, although the Wildcats have won two straight.

The physical styles of Utah and Northwestern mirror each other under Whittingham and Pat Fitzgerald, respectively.

"I've watched Coach Fitzgerald's teams for a lot of years," Whittingham said. "They're going to be physical, fundamentally sound, schematically sound and they're not going to beat themselves."

The game's biggest question mark is whether Utah junior quarterback Tyler Huntley, who broke his collarbone in the third quarter of Utah's 38-20 loss to Arizona State in November, will be able to play. The injury was first regarded as a season-ending but Huntley might be cleared to play.

"It's still a question mark. That's still a question mark and so we're still working through it," said Whittingham, who is secretive about injuries. "Right now, we're just keeping our fingers crossed."

Huntley rejoined the Utes for practices in mid-December. He is listed with Jason Shelley as co-starter at quarterback on Utah's depth chart for the Holiday Bowl. If cleared to play, Huntley will start. This is potentially good news for a Utah offense that will be without top running back Zack Moss and top receiver Britain Covey, both of whom have suffered season-ending injuries.

Before his injury, Huntley passed for 1,788 yards and 12 touchdowns in Utah's first nine games.

Of particular concern for Northwestern is its pass defense against Huntley or Shelley. The Wildcats rank 12th among Big Ten teams both in pass defense (258.1 yards per game allowed) and pass efficiency defense (134.9).

To make matters worse, Northwestern will play without a pair of key defensive starters. Senior linebacker Nate Hall (shoulder) and senior defensive tackle Jordan Thompson (knee) won't play in the Holiday Bowl because of injuries.

"Both of our teams have faced a ton of adversity this year," said Fitzgerald, the Big Ten Coach of the Year. "We've both had a lot of guys step up and play well."

Although he missed four games, Hall still finished the season with 51 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and three pass breakups. Thompson finished with 30 tackles, six tackles for loss and three pass breakups in 13 games.

Northwestern still has plenty of standouts available on defense, including athletic defensive end Joe Gaziano, who leads the Wildcats with 11.5 tackles for a loss and was an All-Big Ten second-team selection. Teammate Paddy Fisher was named to the first team at linebacker along with fellow linebacker Blake Gallagher, who is the team's top tackler with 120 tackles.

Utah's defense led the Pac-12 in red zone defense (63.9 percent, 23-of-36), rushing defense (101.8 yards per game), tackles for a loss per game (7.9) and opponent third down conversion percentage (34.2). They rank in the top 20 nationally in both total defense and scoring defense, allowing 315.1 yards and 18.5 points per game.

Chase Hansen, a converted safety who now plays linebacker, led the Pac-12 in tackles for a loss (22.0). He could be a game-time decision for the Holiday Bowl. He suffered an undisclosed injury in the Pac-12 championship game against Washington.

If he is unable to play, his absence will impact the Utes, but they still have a strong core of defensive standouts including defensive end Bradlee Anae, defensive tackle Leki Fotu, linebacker Cody Barton, and cornerbacks Javelin Guidry and Jaylon Johnson. Anae, Fotu, and Johnson were All-Pac-12 first-team selections along with Hansen this season.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
22 Northwestern 8-5 -----
17 Utah 9-4 -----
UTAH -7, O/U 46
SDCCU Stadium San Diego, CA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 2942 15 14 119.1
C. Thorson 278/459 2942 15 14
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 169 0 1 89.4
T. Green 20/36 169 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
174 796 6
I. Bowser 174 796 6 55
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 203 3
J. Moten IV 44 203 3 77
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 119 0
C. Hanaoka 21 119 0 14
S. Vault 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 69 0
S. Vault 44 69 0 10
D. Anderson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 36 0
D. Anderson 12 36 0 11
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
K. McGowan 3 34 0 21
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
R. Lees 7 29 0 18
B. Holman 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
B. Holman 2 15 0 10
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 14 1
T. Green 10 14 1 12
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
F. Nagel 2 2 0 2
J. Roberts 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Roberts 1 -3 0 0
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Jefferson 1 -3 0 0
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Green 1 -4 0 0
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 -104 9
C. Thorson 73 -104 9 27
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
66 759 2
F. Nagel 66 759 2 61
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 556 3
B. Skowronek 44 556 3 40
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 437 4
C. Green 50 437 4 22
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 238 2
K. McGowan 12 238 2 77
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 204 2
R. Lees 20 204 2 29
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 181 2
J. Jefferson 10 181 2 68
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 173 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 18 173 0 25
C. Fessler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 101 0
C. Fessler 10 101 0 17
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 0
I. Bowser 7 77 0 15
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 0
J. Moten IV 9 62 0 18
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 58 0
C. Hanaoka 11 58 0 14
J. Roberts 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
J. Roberts 2 38 0 33
B. Holman 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
B. Holman 6 35 0 11
T. Pugh 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
T. Pugh 3 29 0 15
J. Prather 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Prather 3 23 0 12
S. Vault 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 13 0
S. Vault 8 13 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Fisher 0-0 0.0 1
J. McGee 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. McGee 0-0 0.0 1
N. Hall 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
N. Hall 0-0 0.0 3
M. Hartage 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Hartage 0-0 0.0 2
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Pace 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/8 24/24
C. Kuhbander 4/8 0 24/24 36
D. Luckenbaugh 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 6/7
D. Luckenbaugh 3/4 0 6/7 15
J. Collins 49 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 5/5
J. Collins 2/3 0 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 1788 12 6 140.1
T. Huntley 150/234 1788 12 6
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 860 3 4 118.0
J. Shelley 71/123 860 3 4
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 71 2 0 518.8
B. Covey 3/3 71 2 0
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Simpkins 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
179 1092 11
Z. Moss 179 1092 11 86
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 479 5
A. Shyne 106 479 5 42
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 304 4
T. Huntley 108 304 4 28
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 187 0
T. Green 34 187 0 12
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 172 0
B. Covey 21 172 0 38
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 153 3
J. Shelley 51 153 3 40
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 39 0
M. Wishnowsky 2 39 0 28
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 23 0
D. Brumfield 11 23 0 8
M. Woodward 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
M. Woodward 2 6 0 3
J. Wood 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
J. Wood 3 3 0 5
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Mariner 1 0 0 0
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Lisk 1 -1 0 0
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
Br. Kuithe 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 637 1
B. Covey 60 637 1 48
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 475 1
J. Dixon 23 475 1 61
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 357 5
S. Nacua 30 357 5 57
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 297 2
D. Simpkins 26 297 2 68
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 191 1
Br. Kuithe 16 191 1 30
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 190 2
C. Fotheringham 17 190 2 40
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 171 1
S. Mariner 13 171 1 37
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 145 1
S. Enis 10 145 1 29
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 58 1
T. Huntley 1 58 1 58
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 1
Z. Moss 8 50 1 15
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 1
J. Jackson 6 41 1 11
B. Boyd 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
B. Boyd 2 40 0 25
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
D. Brumfield 3 18 0 7
J. Field 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Field 2 16 0 11
C. Haller 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Haller 2 12 0 8
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
T. Green 3 11 0 6
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
A. Shyne 2 10 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Ballard 0-0 0.0 1
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Hansen 0-0 0.0 2
C. Barton 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Barton 0-0 0.0 1
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Guidry 0-0 0.0 1
F. Bernard 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
F. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Blackmon 0-0 0.0 1
H. Pututau 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Pututau 0-0 0.0 1
M. Blair 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Blair 0-0 0.0 1
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Tonga 0-0 0.0 1
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
J. Johnson 0-0 0.0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
24/29 43/43
M. Gay 24/29 0 43/43 115
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores