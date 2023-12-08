Any suspense over the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner should be left in the dust. Sort of like what Jayden Daniels did to defenders. LSU's star quarterback will become the latest Heisman Trophy winner, based on a straw poll of Heisman voters conducted by CBS Sports.

Daniels was listed by all 20 Heisman voters who were granted anonymity in exchange for their ballots, which include room for three top choices. He received 14 first-place votes on those 20 ballots.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. finished second with Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in third. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was fourth, appearing as a third-place pick on three ballots.

Daniels became the first player to throw for at least 12,000 yards and rush for at least 3,000 yards in his career. The Tigers QB found himself after joining LSU from Arizona State. He leads the country in yards per pass (11.7) and passer rating (208). Add it all up, and that's one of the best seasons for a quarterback in college football history.

Daniels would be the fourth player since 2007 to win the Heisman despite being part of a three-loss team.

LSU coach Brian Kelly has been somewhat of a quarterback whisperer in his career. While at Central Michigan, Kelly coached Dan LeFevour, who at one time held the NCAA record for most touchdowns scored passing, running and catching the ball (148).

Daniels would become the fifth SEC player in the last six years to win the Heisman. He is one of four finalists heading to New York for Saturday's announcement alongside Penix, Nix and Harrison.

CBS Sports' straw poll has accurately predicted the Heisman the last three years.

2023 Heisman Trophy straw poll