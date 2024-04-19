Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada is expected to enter the transfer portal, he announced Thursday. The former No. 44 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports started the first two games of the 2023 season before missing nine consecutive contests after he reaggravated an injury from high school that required surgery.

Rashada was off to a fast start in 2023, completing 44 of 82 attempts (53.7%) for 485 yards with four touchdowns. He beat Drew Pyne, Trenton Bourguet, and Jacob Conover for the starting job. Rashada was only the second freshman to start a season-opener at quarterback for ASU, joining reigning Heisman Trophy winner and former quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Rashada's short career has been a rollercoaster. He initially committed to Miami and then signed with Florida in December 2022. Shortly after signing, he requested a release from his National Letter of Intent. Florida granted his release from his NLI, and Rashada subsequently committed to the Sun Devils on Feb. 1 after also visiting TCU.

The NCAA launched an investigation into Florida's recruitment of Rashada earlier this calendar year. The investigation stemmed from a significant NIL deal with Florida NIL group "Gator Collective" falling apart. The collective was not directly affiliated with Florida, and it has since been shut down.

247Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz report that Georgia is a possible landing spot for Rashada.

Jaden Rashada's possible fit at UGA

Georgia star quarterback Carson Beck is entering his senior season with the program. Rashada could serve as a valuable backup to bridge the gap between the present and the future. The Bulldogs lost backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff earlier this offseason to Kentucky, and former five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola flipped his commitment late in the cycle to Nebraska. Georgia's current backup quarterbacks include Gunner Stockton and incoming freshman Ryan Puglisi.

"Multiple sources have indicated Georgia is a school to watch," 247Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz wrote. "The Bulldogs have tried adding more depth to their QB room for much of the offseason, and going to Athens would provide Rashada a runway to sit and learn for a year behind established starter Carson Beck.

If Rashada were to end up at Georgia, it'd be a situation very akin to Dante Moore, a fellow 2023 recruit, picking Oregon and choosing to sit and learn behind Dillion Gabriel for a year."

Big loss for ASU

Rashada hitting the portal just months before the start of the 2024 season is a big loss for Arizona State as the program transitions to the Big 12 this summer. Rashada was expected to be a shoo-in for the starting job after showing flashes last season of why he was one of the highest-ranked quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt could be in line to win the starting position. The former four-star quarterback transferred into the program earlier this offseason after he appeared in four games as a true freshman in East Lansing. Leavitt should compete with backup Trenton Bourguet, who appeared in eight games for the Sun Devils last fall. ASU backup quarterback Drew Pyne transferred to Missouri last month, which opens the door for Leavitt or Bourguet to win the job.