The 2024 college football season ended Monday with Ohio State outlasting Notre Dame to win the program's first national title since the 2014 campaign. The Buckeyes jumped six spots from their final regular season ranking to finish as the No. 1 team for the first time since capturing the national title in the first year of the four-team CFP over a decade ago.
Notre Dame finished behind Ohio State in the poll after defeating Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State to make the program's first title game appearance since the 2012 season. The Fighting Irish were followed by Texas, Oregon, and Penn State to round out the top five.
Oregon spent most of the second half of the season as the top-ranked team in the poll and finished No. 4. The Ducks ended their season with a 13-1 mark with the lone loss coming against the eventual national champions in the Rose Bowl. Georgia finished No. 6 after capturing the SEC title and losing to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.
Coaches Poll top 25
1. Ohio State
2. Notre Dame
3. Texas
4. Oregon
5. Penn State
6. Georgia
7. Arizona State
8. Tennessee
9. Boise State
10. Indiana
T-11. SMU
T-11. Clemson
13. Ole Miss
14. BYU
15. Iowa State
16. Illinois
17. Alabama
18. Miami
19. South Carolina
20. Missouri
21. Army
22. Syracuse
23. Memphis
24. UNLV
25. Colorado