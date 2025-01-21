The 2024 college football season ended Monday with Ohio State outlasting Notre Dame to win the program's first national title since the 2014 campaign. The Buckeyes jumped six spots from their final regular season ranking to finish as the No. 1 team for the first time since capturing the national title in the first year of the four-team CFP over a decade ago.

Notre Dame finished behind Ohio State in the poll after defeating Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State to make the program's first title game appearance since the 2012 season. The Fighting Irish were followed by Texas, Oregon, and Penn State to round out the top five.

Oregon spent most of the second half of the season as the top-ranked team in the poll and finished No. 4. The Ducks ended their season with a 13-1 mark with the lone loss coming against the eventual national champions in the Rose Bowl. Georgia finished No. 6 after capturing the SEC title and losing to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

AP Top 25 poll: Ohio State tops final college football rankings as Notre Dame, Oregon finish right behind Cameron Salerno

Coaches Poll top 25

1. Ohio State

2. Notre Dame

3. Texas

4. Oregon

5. Penn State

6. Georgia

7. Arizona State

8. Tennessee

9. Boise State

10. Indiana

T-11. SMU

T-11. Clemson

13. Ole Miss

14. BYU

15. Iowa State

16. Illinois

17. Alabama

18. Miami

19. South Carolina

20. Missouri

21. Army

22. Syracuse

23. Memphis

24. UNLV

25. Colorado