Despite COVID-19 issues wiping out the majority of this week's SEC slate and various other games around the nation, the Week 11 college football schedule still features dozens of matchups, several of which could have major postseason implications. With powerhouses such as Alabama and Ohio State not playing, teams like No. 10 Indiana and No. 7 Cincinnati will look to make a statement. The Week 11 college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the Hoosiers at -7 at Michigan State.

The Bearcats, meanwhile, are -27.5 as they host East Carolina in a Friday evening matchup. Which games should you target in your Week 11 college football bets? Before locking anything in for this weekend's action, be sure to see the top Week 11 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way.

He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and after going 5-1 over the past two weeks, he also enters Week 11 of the 2020 college football season on a 60-32 streak on his best bets since the start of last year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Top Week 11 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 11: He's backing No. 11 Oregon (-10) to cover on the road against Washington State in a 7 p.m. ET Pac-12 matchup.

Sallee was all over Oregon as a 10-point favorite last week against Stanford and the Ducks physically dominated the Cardinal in a convincing 35-14 win. He's looking for more of the same in this game against a Washington State squad that beat Oregon State 38-28 last week, but won't match up well against the Ducks.

"The Ducks consistently win in the trenches, and this weekend will be no different," Sallee told SportsLine. "While it was nice to see the Cougars have a more traditional offense (and a running back!) against Oregon State, it won't help them keep pace with an Oregon team that has its eyes set on the College Football Playoff."

