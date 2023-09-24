Throughout the first three weeks of the 2023 college football season, CBS Sports Network has featured many intriguing games and another series is up next as part of a loaded Week 4 schedule. Four Mountain West schools and two MAC schools are part of the lineup. The action got started with a MWC tilt Friday night between Boise State and San Diego State. Today a four-game block begins with Northern Illinois hosting Tulsa at noon to complete a home-and-home series that began last year.

Come the Saturday afternoon window, No. 18 Duke looks to improve to 4-0 when the Blue Devils play a UConn squad that has still yet to find the win column. After that, the focus shifts back out West for more nonconference action in the evening, with Mountain West schools hosting both games. Wyoming plays host to Appalachian State in the early evening window before the night concludes with Fresno State looking to stay undefeated when it welcomes Kent State to town.

From coast to coast, CBS Sports Network will be with you every step of the way for the five total games in the Week 4 broadcast lineup. We now get you prepared for these matchups with viewing information, key storylines, betting lines, and more before kickoff arrives.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Kent State at Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Fresno State -27.5 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 4 projections here

Kent State (1-2) is 0-2 against Power Five opponents through the first three weeks of the season, while Fresno State (3-0) is 2-0 against such competition in the same span. The Golden Flashes fell at UCF and Arkansas in decisive fashion, while the Bulldogs squeaked out a win at Purdue before later shutting out Arizona State on the road 29-0. Put Fresno State on home turf with that context, and it's not hard to see why the Bulldogs check in as heavy favorites. Get ready to see more of the connection between quarterback Mikey Keene and wide receiver Erik Brooks, the latter who is already averaging more than 100 yards per game. Brooks had 170 yards and two touchdowns receiving in Week 1 at Purdue.