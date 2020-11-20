A SEC battle is on tap Saturday between the No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium. Georgia is 4-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while Mississippi State is 2-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The home team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five games in this series.

Mississippi State is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven November games, while Georgia is 2-4 ATS in its last six games overall. Georgia is favored by 24.5-points in the latest Georgia vs. Mississippi State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the Over-Under is set at 44.5.

Mississippi State vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -24.5

Mississippi State vs. Georgia over-under: 44.5 points

Mississippi State vs. Georgia money line: Georgia -2400, Mississippi State +1100

What you need to know about Mississippi State



The Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Vanderbilt two weeks ago, but saw a home game against Auburn cancelled due to COVID-19. First-year coach Mike Leach's vaunted offense has yet to get off the ground, as Mississippi State ranks next-to-last in the SEC by scoring just 16.3 points per game.

However, the Bulldogs feature a ferocious defense that can cause havoc. In fact, Mississippi State's rush defense is third in the SEC, allowing 127.2 yards per game. The Bulldogs also rank third in the conference in total defense (359.8 yards).

What you need to know about Georgia

The Bulldogs have lost two of their last three games, falling to then-No. 8 Florida and No. 2 Alabama, and were unable to play last week at Missouri due to COVID-19. Georgia is expected to start highly touted transfer quarterback JT Daniels, who transferred from USC but was struggling to gain medical clearance earlier this season with a knee injury. Daniels would replace Stetson Bennett, who injured his shoulder against Florida two weeks ago.

The Bulldogs rank fourth nationally allowing just 82.8 yards per game, but will be without preseason All-America candidate Richard LeCounte on Saturday, who is recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in a motorcycle accident.

