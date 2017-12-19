Report: Newly injured Alabama five-star LB could miss College Football Playoff

No. 4 Alabama was decimated by injuries at linebacker during the final month of the season and that bug is still biting the Crimson Tide as it prepares for the Sugar Bowl national semifinal against No. 1 Clemson.

AL.com reported Tuesday morning that middle linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a foot injury in practice on Monday that is feared to keep him out of the showdown with the Tigers in New Orleans and a potential College Football Playoff National Championship against either Oklahoma or Georgia. Charlie Potter of 247Sports later specified that surgery will be required for his broken foot.

Moses came on strong in place of Shaun Dion Hamilton, who suffered a fractured kneecap in the win over LSU on Nov. 4. Moses, a former five-star prospect from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by way of IMG Academy had 11 tackles and an interception as a starter against Mercer on Nov. 18 and 10 tackles against Auburn on Nov. 25. When he does not start, he still plays starters snaps for Alabama and has done tremendous for the Tide this season.

The Crimson Tide are getting healthier at linebacker with outside linebacker Christian Miller and Terrell Lewis returning on the outside and interior linebacker Mack Wilson coming back from a foot injury of his own. If Moses can't go, Wilson or junior Keith Holcombe could slide into that spot alongside fellow middle linebacker Rashaan Evans. Holcombe had six tackles in mid-November in the win at Mississippi State.

However it works out for the Crimson Tide, eye discipline from the linebacking corps is going to be a big factor against the multi-dimensional Tigers offense.

Clemson and Alabama will square off in New Orleans on New Year's Day at 8:45 p.m. ET with a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line.