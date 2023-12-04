The highest-rated recruit to sign with Texas A&M in the 247Sports era is entering the transfer portal. Aggies star defensive tackle Walter Nolen announced Sunday he would be departing the program. The former No. 2 overall recruit from the Aggies historic 2022 class instantly becomes the top transfer available and will have plenty of suitors for his services.

The Aggies are in the midst of a program overhaul after firing coach Jimbo Fisher last month. Texas A&M hired Duke coach Mike Elko to replace Fisher and Nolen's position coach, Elijah Robinson, departed last week to take the defensive coordinator job at Syracuse. Robinson served as Texas A&M's interim coach for the final two games of the 2023 season.

Robinson played an integral role in landing Robinson and other members of the Aggies top-ranked recruiting class in the 247Sports era. Shortly after Robinson joined Syracuse's staff as its next defensive coordinator, the Aggies hired former Florida co-defensive coordinator Sean Spencer as his replacement.

Coming out of Powell, Texas, Nolen committed to the Aggies over Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan and Tennessee. In two seasons with Texas A&M, Nolen showed flashes of his five-star billing by recording 66 total tackles and five sacks across two seasons.

Nolen is the fifth Texas A&M player to enter the transfer portal since Fisher's firing, joining quarterback Max Johnson, offensive linemen Jordan Spasojevic-Moko and Remington Strickland, and wide receiver Raymond Cottrell. Nolen became the eighth member of the Aggies 2022 recruiting class to leave the program.