The No. 21 Washington Huskies will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday afternoon. Washington won its first four games of the campaign before losing a road game at UCLA last week. Arizona State, meanwhile, is on a four-game losing streak since beating Northern Arizona in its season opener.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Huskies are favored by 14 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 57. Before entering any Washington vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Arizona State vs. Washington spread: Arizona State +14

Arizona State vs. Washington over/under: 57 points

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State interim coach Shaun Aguano is facing a ranked team for the third consecutive game since taking over for the fired Herm Edwards on Sept. 19. The Sun Devils lost at home to then-No. 13 Utah before falling to No. 6 USC last week.

The Sun Devils trailed USC by just four points at halftime before the Trojans pulled away in the second half. Junior quarterback Emory Jones has thrown for at least 240 yards in consecutive games, and a similar output on Saturday should be enough to keep his team within two touchdowns. Arizona State has covered the spread in seven straight home games against Washington, so the Sun Devils are confident heading into this matchup.

Why Washington can cover

Washington will be motivated to bounce back from its first loss of the season, especially after it came in close fashion at UCLA last week. The Huskies have already knocked off then-No. 11 Michigan State and blown out Stanford, so they are a much better team than Arizona State. They also have an extra day of rest under their belt after playing the Bruins on a Friday night.

Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 1,733 yards and 16 touchdowns, making him one of the top signal callers in the country. Senior running back Wayne Taulapapa has rushed for 355 yards and three scores, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. The Huskies have covered the spread in four of their last five games, and Arizona State has only picked up one win in its last six games.

