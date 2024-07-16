Amazon

Health supplements like Omega 3 fatty acids or turmeric can be a great way to round out your diet and make sure your body has everything it needs. But getting trustworthy brands with third-party tested formulas can get pricey. That's why we love hunting for health supplement deals during major savings events like Amazon Prime Day 2024.

This year, the retailer has slashed prices by up to 50% on CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite probiotic capsules, collagen powders, fish oil supplements and more. So shoppers have a chance to save big while stocking up on their essential supplements. Keep reading to see our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals on health supplements.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on health supplements

From a top-rated Omega 3 capsule to the stress-busting ashwagandha supplement, these are our absolute favorite Amazon Prime Day deals on supplements right now.

This Nordic Naturals Omega 3 fish oil supplement is 37% off

Amazon

Nordic Naturals Omega-3 is an Amazon bestseller for good reason. The fish oil supplement strikes that balance between quality ingredients, potency and price. Each serving (two capsules) contains 690 mg of omega-3 fatty acids, of which 330 mg are in the form of EPA and 220 mg are DHA. That's a balanced ratio of heart-healthy and brain-boosting omega-3s to support overall health.

Prime members can get a 45-serving bottle today for just $17 (reduced from $27).

Save 34% on Align Probiotic Extra Strength

Amazon

Align Probiotic Extra Strength packs 17.5 mg of probiotics per serving to help promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in your gut. With just one capsule per serving, it's easy to get a boost of extra probiotics in your diet each day.

The 4.6-star rated probiotic supplement is 34% off on Amazon right now. Get a 42-serving pack for $33 (reduced from $50).

Best Ashwagandha supplement deal: Toniiq Ashwagandha (20% off)

Amazon

Toniiq Ashwagandha is a potent supplement boasting 1,300 mg of ashwagandha leaf and root extract per serving. The third-party tested supplement is highly concentrated, with each serving containing a minimum of 10% withanolides, the compound in ashwagandha most strongly linked to its many health benefits.

For Prime Day, Amazon dropped the price on the popular supplement by 20%. Get a 45-serving container for $19 (reduced from $23).

Top Amazon Prime Day deals on Omega 3 fish oil supplements

Stock up on one of the most popular and well-researched supplements to date with these deep discounts on Omega 3 fish oil supplements at Amazon.

Sports Research Antarctic Krill Oil (38% off)

Amazon

Sports Research Antarctic Krill Oil delivers a potent, easy-to-absorb version of omega-3 fatty acids derived from krill, the tiny crustacean enjoyed by blue whales. Krill is a great source of highly bioavailable omega-3s and astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant. Each capsule delivers 1,000 mg of Antarctic krill oil, which includes 136 mg of EPA and 60 mg of DHA omega-3 fatty acids.

Prime members can get a 60-serving container for $22, instead of $35.

Get a vegan Omega-3 supplement for 25% off: Ritual Omega-3

Amazon

While most plant-based omega-3 supplements are considered less beneficial because they contain difficult-to-absorb ALA omega-3s, Ritual is different. This supplement is derived entirely from microalgae, the one vegan source that actually contains omega-3s in the form of the more bioavailable EPA and DHA. You'll get 500 mg of omega-3 fatty acids per serving, of which 166 mg is in the form of EPA and 334 mg is DHA.

Get a 30-serving container while it's on sale at Amazon for $28 (reduced from $37).

Get 43% off Nature Made Fish Oil

Amazon

This USP-certified fish oil supplement from Nature Made is one of the best budget picks even at full price. But it's even more budget-friendly while it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day. The 250-count bottle is available for just $14, instead of $25. That's a four-month supply for under $20 if you take the recommended two capsules per day.

Each capsule delivers 1,000 mg of fish oil, which includes 600 mg of Omega-3 fatty acids. So for those who already get some Omega-3 fatty acids from their diet, you have the option of halving the dose to make this affordable bottle last up to eight months.

Best turmeric supplement deals during Amazon Prime Day 2024

Save up to 30% on the bestselling turmeric supplements with these Prime Day deals on these powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory supplements.

Naturewise Turmeric Curcumin is 10% off

Amazon

With simple ingredients, the Naturewise turmeric curcumin supplement is the best turmeric supplement for anyone concerned about allergens or dietary restrictions. The organic curcumin complex blend is housed in a cellulose capsule with nothing but rice hull and rice flour added. It's free of gluten, dairy, corn, soy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, fish and shellfish. A bestseller on Amazon, each capsule contains a blend of curcumin complex and Bioperine, a patented form of black pepper extract that's used to increase the absorption rate of curcumin in the body.

Get a 180-count bottle on Amazon for $22 (reduced from $24). That's a two-month supply if you take the recommended three capsules per day.

Thorne Curcumin Phytosome (7% off)

Amazon

We like this turmeric supplement from Thorne because it uses a well-researched and highly absorbable form of curcumin while leaving out all the fillers and additives you tend to find in supplements. It's everything you want and none of the stuff you don't want.

Get a 120-count bottle of the premium turmeric supplement for $53 (reduced from $57). That's a two-month supply if you take the recommended two capsules per day or a four-month supply if you take just one a day.

30% off a liquid turmeric supplement: Mary Ruth's Organic Turmeric Gold

Amazon

A liquid turmeric supplement like this one from Mary Ruth is a great option for those who need a convenient and flexible way to get their daily supplement dose. The dropper bottle fits in a bag and makes it easy to add a turmeric boost to your coffee, tea, smoothie, or protein shake.

Each serving (30 drops) contains 1,180 mg of Mary Ruth's proprietary turmeric blend that includes black pepper seed, cassia bark, ginger root, rosemary leaf, and sage leaf.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get a one-ounce bottle for just $17 (reduced from $24). When following the recommended serving size of 30 drops, that bottle should last for a month.

Best Prime Day deals on collagen powders and supplements

With these Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals on collagen supplements, it's the perfect time to stock up on the essential protein for strong joints and bones as well as radiant skin.

Best Prime Day collagen powder deal: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced (31% off)

Amazon

Delivering 20 grams of collagen per serving, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides is a popular supplement for those looking to improve skin, hair and nail health while also getting a protein boost to their diet. This celebrity-loved formula packs 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C and 80 mg of hyaluronic acid, which is said to help rehydrate the skin.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get a 28-serving container of the bestselling collagen powder for $33 (reduced from $47).

Nature Made Collagen Gummies are 32% off for Prime Day

Amazon

With a lemon fresh flavor and 100 mg of hydrolyzed collagen per serving, these tasty Nature Made gummies are an easy way to get a daily boost of collagen in your diet. The 4.6-star rated gummy supplement are free of artificial flavors and sweeteners and are gluten free.

Amazon cut the price in half on these delicious collagen-packed gummies for Prime Day. Get a 60-serving bottle for just $11 (reduced from $16).

Save 25% on a collagen-packed protein powder: Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein

Amazon

Boost the strength of bone, muscle and skin with one morning protein shake. Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein is an all-in-one powder that includes 10 grams of collagen and 9 grams of other essential proteins per scoop. With all the protein derived from bone broth, eggshell membranes and bovine hide, this is also a great non-dairy option for those who don't like the taste of most plant-based protein powders.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get a 60-serving container for just $45 (reduced from $60).

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on probiotic supplements

Get your favorite gut-friendly supplements for less with these major Prime Day deals on probiotic supplements.

Great tasting probiotic gummies for 33% off: Olly Probiotic + Prebiotic gummies

Amazon

Taking your daily probiotic supplement is so easy (and tasty) with this peach-flavored gummy from Olly. Each gummy contains 500 million CFUs of bacillus coagulans, a beneficial bacterial strain that's used to help with constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and other digestive issues. The NSF-certified probiotic is gluten-free and also includes a prebiotic blend to help promote the growth of good bacteria in your gut.

Right now, you can get a 30-day supply of these popular probiotic gummies for just $10 (reduced from $15).

Save 24% on a prebiotic and probiotic blend

Amazon

Each capsule of Physician's Choice supplement is loaded with 10 billion CFUs of a 10-strain probiotic blend and 250 mg of chicory root fiber (the prebiotic), making this one of the most potent gut capsules you can find. The third-party tested probiotic packages that potent blend in an acid-resistant capsule to help those probiotic strains survive the stomach and reach the intestine where they can thrive and multiply.

Right now, Prime members can get a 30-day supply of this bestselling probiotic supplement for just $15 on Amazon (reduced from $20).

Get 30% off a 2-in-1 gut health supplement: Florastor Select

Amazon

The Florastor Select 2-in-1 probiotic and fiber Supplement has earned a 4.5-star average after over 1,700 Amazon ratings. Reviewers love the noticeable difference the fiber- and probiotic-loaded supplement has made to their digestive health. The NSF-certified supplement contains 250 mg of Saccharomyces boulardii CNCM I-745 and 600 mg of chicory root fiber per serving. This particular probiotic strain is said to both flush out bad bacteria and promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

Amazon dropped the price on this top-rated probiotic by 30%. Get a 15-serving bottle for $21 (reduced from $29). Shoppers can knock another 30% off the price when they subscribe to recurring shipments.