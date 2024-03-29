Callaway/CBS Essentials

Golf season is here, and the deals are rolling in. Whether you're due for a golf shoe upgrade or you've been eyeing some new clubs, there are tons of major golf deals available right now so you can return to the course with fresh gear and an even fresher commitment to honing your game this season.

We scoured the web for the best golf deals around and spotted some serious savings on Callaway, Wilson and other top golf brands. From this deep discount on our readers' absolute favorite Callaway golf range finder to clearance deals on premium golf apparel deals, these are the best golf sales from Amazon, Walmart and others.

Best spring deals on golf rangefinders

Up your golf game with terrific rangefinders from Callaway and Gogogo Sport, all on sale now.

Read-favorite golf deal: Callaway 300 Pro golf rangefinder ($100 off)

Amazon

Whether you're getting started on holiday gifting or looking for a treat for yourself, the tournament-legal Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder is a favorite of CBS Sports readers -- with good reason. This 4.7-star-rated rangefinder is from one of golf's top brands.

Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway rangefinder is just $200 on Amazon now -- over 30% off. It includes a premium carry case with a carabiner and elastic quick-close band.

Gogogo Sport Vpro Golf laser rangefinder (38% off)

Amazon

Finding top-notch golf gear for under $100 isn't always easy. That's one reason we love this golf rangefinder deal at Amazon. You can get this high-quality, tournament-legal rangefinder for $80 (reduced from $130).

Best golf ball deals

These golf ball deals from Wilson and TaylorMade feature the latest technology to give you the biggest advantage on the course.

Wilson Chaos golf balls ($8 off)

Walmart

Highly versatile and easy to drive, chip and put, Wilson's Chaos golf balls are a high-quality option from one of golf's top brands. You can find this 24-pack of Wilson golf balls at Walmart for $25 (reduced from $33).

High-quality golf ball deal: Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls ($45)

Amazon

Touted as one of the world's softest golf balls, the Callaway Chrome Soft features a hyperelastic core to get the perfect speed and spin on every shot. Lines on the outside of the ball help improve your putting accuracy. Overall, the design gives you more distance off the tee and more control for a better game of golf.

Get a set of 12 of these precision golf balls at Amazon for $45 (reduced from $50).

Save at Dick's Sporting Goods: TaylorMade 2021 TP5 golf balls ($45)

Dick's Sporting Goods

A more reactive ball designed for increased speed, the TaylorMade 2021 TP5 golf ball features next-level aerodynamics for an enhanced carry. These golf balls are available at Dick's Sporting Goods for $45 (reduced from $50). Each pack contains 12 balls.

Customized golf balls for 10% off: Wilson Triad golf balls

Wilson

Get a set of top-of-the-line golf balls with your own logo or image printed on them at Wilson. Engineered for long, stable flights down the fairway, the Triad golf ball boasts a balanced construction with each layer featuring the same material density. This helps improve speed and accuracy.

Right now, you can get a box of 12 personalized golf balls for $39 (reduced from $44).

Golf apparel on sale this spring

Callaway may make terrific golf rangefinders, clubs and balls, but it also makes top-tier golf shirts. Callaway golf shirts are on sale right now. Here are some of our top spring deal picks.

Callaway Weather Series golf sweater (24% off)

Amazon

While spring means the weather is warming up, you'll still need some protection from the wind and unpredictable chilly days that come with the season. For that, we like this thermal quarter-zip golf sweater by Callaway. Made from 100% merino wool, it's luxuriously soft and warm without feeling bulky or hot. The mock neck and ribbing at the cuffs and hem keep wind out, and if you want a little more breathing room, unzip the quarter zip at the neck to get some airflow.

Prices start at $82 for select colorways and sizes (reduced from $120).

74% off Footjoy U.S. Women's Open full-zip jacket

Footjoy

Here's a clearance deal you can't afford to miss. This limited edition jacket from one of the best brands in golf is 74% off. Regularly listed at $105, you can get it for just $27 right now.

Featuring four-way stretch fabric and double-stitched seams, the lightweight mid-layer jacket is built for unrestricted movement on the golf course. The durable, easy-to-care-for jacket also resists shrinking or wrinkling in the wash.

A women's golf shirt for more than 45% off: Footjoy Ryder Cup sleeveless shirt

Footjoy

Quick-dry fabric meats an anti-microbial finish in this breezy and stylish golf shirt for women. Thanks to double-stitched seams and a wrinkle-resistant fabric, you can toss this in the washing machine and wear it fresh out of the dryer.

Get the 2023 Ryder Cup edition golf shirt for just $50 (reduced from $95).

Callaway golf shirts on sale: Callaway Men's micro stripe golf polo (50% off)

Callaway

Callaway men's golf shirts are comfortable, stylish, and most importantly, moisture-wicking. They're made from lightweight fabric featuring a good amount of stretch for comfort all day long. Expect a classic golf fit with slightly longer sleeves. Bonus: This shirt features sun protection to keep you protected from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Get it for as low as $34 at Callaway.

Callaway men's micro texture polo (Over 50% off)

Callaway Apparel

This solid textured polo from Callaway comes in array of striking solid colors. This polo seamlessly transitions from the golf course to the club house.

Every colorway of this golf polo is on sale at Callaway right now, with prices as low as $34 (reduced from $72). But hurry, because sizes and colors are selling out fast.

Best golf club deals

When it comes to golf clubs, we went all in on finding the best sales on complete sets that you can still shop this week.

Wilson women's Magnolia complete set ($150 off)

Wilson

This lightweight women's complete golf set from Wilson earns 5.0 stars from verified Wilson shoppers. This set is offered in two options: standard and petite. The set is available at Wilson for $500 (reduced from $650).

Callaway Golf Women's Reva complete golf set ($250 off)

Amazon

Callaway's 11-piece, 4-6-star-rated complete women's golf set is designed for the ultimate combination of distance and forgiveness. This set will inspire confidence in your swing. The large, oversized deep cavity back irons are constructed for an easy launch. Through this terrific golf deal, this set is currently $1,100 (reduced from $1,300) at Amazon.

Best spring golf shoe deals

Save on best-in-class golf shoes offering the perfect balance of stability and flexibility.

36% off Nike Jordan ADG 4

Nike

Made in collaboration with Michael Jordan, the ADG 4 features a classic golf shoe silhouette crafted from leather and fitted with a high-traction rubber sole that can grip grass with ease. Overall, the retro-inspired design gives you that iconic golf shoe look but with all the modern features you need to stay comfortable while you play.

You can get select colorways of the stylish yet functional Nike Jordan ADG 4 for just $117 right now (reduced from $185). The stylish Nike golf shoe is available in unisex sizes.

Footjoy Hyperflex Boa: Save 39%

Footjoy

One of the leading brands in golf shoes, Footjoy lives up to its name with its Hyperflex line. With soft stratofoam in the midsole to absorb shock and add a little bounce to your step, the Footjoy Hyperflex is a comfortable golf shoe to wear for a full day on the course. Ankle padding and ortholite insoles that mold to your foot add to the comfort.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes: