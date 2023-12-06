Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear is a go-to brand for all types of outdoorsy people, from snowboarders and skiers to climbers. If you're gearing up for snow season yourself or looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the outdoor enthusiast on your list, you won't want to miss the Columbia Sportswear holiday sale.

During this sales event, you can treat yourself to a cozy winter jacket, upgrade your hiking boots or pick up a great holiday gift at a major discount. Some of the deals are marked as "Member Exclusives", but you can still add them to your cart and sign up for Columbia's free loyalty program today to score the deal.

Best deals at the Columbia Sportswear holiday sale

Save up to 50% on outerwear, shoes, gear and children's clothing now during the Columbia Sportwear holiday sale.

Columbia Mazama Trail rain shell: $92 (60% off)

Columbia Sportswear

The rainy season is approaching, and that means that everyone will need a reliable rain jacket. This breathable, waterproof hiking jacket makes a great gift for hikers who don't let a rain stop them. It keeps the cold out thanks to a snug, secure fit with a drawcord-adjustable hood and sleeve cuffs.

The Mazama Trail rain shell jacket is currently 60% off, but Columbia Sportwear members can save an extra 20% today. It's free to join, so consider signing up to take full advantage of this deal now.

Shop more outdoor apparel deals at the Columbia Sportswear holiday sale:

Columbia Slopeside Village Omni-Heat mid boot: $72 (40% off)

Columbia

This Slopeside Village boot is perfect for the sneakerhead who needs a pair of snow boots. They feature a sneaker-inspired silhouette.

The boots feature Columbia's ultra-cozy Omni-Heat thermal reflective lining to keep you warm in the snow, rain or chilly weather. They also offer tough traction on wintry surfaces, so you can avoid slipping on icy surfaces.

Right now, the boots are on sale for $72 (regularly $120).

Shop more footwear deals at the Columbia Sportswear holiday sale:

Columbia Tandem Trail 22L backpack: $53 (25% off)

Columbia

A new hiking backpack is another great outdoorsy gift. The 22-liter backpack provides plenty of storage for all of your adventure essentials. It's also super comfortable to wear thanks to its padded and quilted back panel, adjustable chest straps and breathable shoulder straps.

It features two water bottle pockets, a spacious main compartment, trekking pole attachments and several external pockets. It also includes reflective accents for added safety and visibility.

Right now, you can score this backpack for 25% off during Columbia's holiday sale.

