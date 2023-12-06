Columbia Sportswear is a go-to brand for all types of outdoorsy people, from snowboarders and skiers to climbers. If you're gearing up for snow season yourself or looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the outdoor enthusiast on your list, you won't want to miss the Columbia Sportswear holiday sale.
During this sales event, you can treat yourself to a cozy winter jacket, upgrade your hiking boots or pick up a great holiday gift at a major discount. Some of the deals are marked as "Member Exclusives", but you can still add them to your cart and sign up for Columbia's free loyalty program today to score the deal.Shop Columbia's Holiday deals
Best deals at the Columbia Sportswear holiday sale
Save up to 50% on outerwear, shoes, gear and children's clothing now during the Columbia Sportwear holiday sale.
Columbia Mazama Trail rain shell: $92 (60% off)
The rainy season is approaching, and that means that everyone will need a reliable rain jacket. This breathable, waterproof hiking jacket makes a great gift for hikers who don't let a rain stop them. It keeps the cold out thanks to a snug, secure fit with a drawcord-adjustable hood and sleeve cuffs.
The Mazama Trail rain shell jacket is currently 60% off, but Columbia Sportwear members can save an extra 20% today. It's free to join, so consider signing up to take full advantage of this deal now.92 at Columbia Sportwear
Shop more outdoor apparel deals at the Columbia Sportswear holiday sale:
- Save 30% on a classic, cozy hoodie: Columbia Steens Mountain hoodie, $50 (reduced from $80)
- Get a stylish women's fleece for 46% off: Columbia Benton Springs fleece pullover, $35 (reduced from $65)
- Score a fleece-lined hiking jacket for half-off: Columbia Hikebound interchange jacket, $90 (reduced from $180)
- Save 45% on a premium women's fleece: Columbia Benton Springs full-zip fleece, $40 (reduced from $85)
- Save 50% on a men's down jacket for winter: Columbia Barlow Pass 550 TurboDown jacket, $145 (reduced from $290)
- Get the kids on your holiday list a warm puffer for 50% off: Columbia Humphrey Hills puffer jacket, $40 (reduced from $80)
- Save 50% on insulated winter pants: Columbia Angeles Forest insulated women's pants, $63 (reduced from $125)
Columbia Slopeside Village Omni-Heat mid boot: $72 (40% off)
This Slopeside Village boot is perfect for the sneakerhead who needs a pair of snow boots. They feature a sneaker-inspired silhouette.
The boots feature Columbia's ultra-cozy Omni-Heat thermal reflective lining to keep you warm in the snow, rain or chilly weather. They also offer tough traction on wintry surfaces, so you can avoid slipping on icy surfaces.
Right now, the boots are on sale for $72 (regularly $120).72 at Columbia Sportwear
Shop more footwear deals at the Columbia Sportswear holiday sale:
- Get a pair of waterproof multi-sport boots for half off: Columbia Firecamp women's boots, $55 (reduced from $110)
- Save 50% on insulated men's hiking shoes: Columbia Woodburn II waterproof shoe, $60 (reduced from $120)
- These half-off slippers are great for gifting: Columbia Fairhaven slipper, $40 (reduced from $80)
- Score these waterproof hiking shoes for half-off: Columbia Redmond mid waterproof shoes, $55 (reduced from $110)
- Save 40% on high-traction hiking shoes: Columbia Peakfreak II shoes, $66 (reduced from $110)
- Save $10 on insulated boots with a faux fur collar: Columbia Minx Shorty III women's boots, $110 (reduced from $120)
Columbia Tandem Trail 22L backpack: $53 (25% off)
A new hiking backpack is another great outdoorsy gift. The 22-liter backpack provides plenty of storage for all of your adventure essentials. It's also super comfortable to wear thanks to its padded and quilted back panel, adjustable chest straps and breathable shoulder straps.
It features two water bottle pockets, a spacious main compartment, trekking pole attachments and several external pockets. It also includes reflective accents for added safety and visibility.
Right now, you can score this backpack for 25% off during Columbia's holiday sale.53 at Columbia
Related content on CBS Sports
- The best Christmas season TV deals for sports fans at Walmart, Amazon, more
- The best eye massagers to complete your post-workout recovery
- The best headphone deals you can get before Christmas: Save up to 50% on Beats, AirPods and more
- Save over 50% on premium water bottles with these post-Black Friday Stanley and Hydro Flask deals
- Our favorite tech gifts of Christmas 2023 for the gadget-loving sports and fitness enthusiasts on your list