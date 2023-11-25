Amazon

If there's one thing most of us can agree on, it's that Apple products are terrific -- but they're even better when they're on sale. Apple AirPods Pro 2 are some of our favorite gym headphones, and our readers agree. But we're also fans of the rest of Apple's earbud and headphone lineup. And right now, nearly all of them are already on deep discount thanks to these Black Friday deals.

From Walmart's Black Friday sale to Amazon's Black Friday deals, here are some of the very best Black Friday Apple Airpods deals we've found so far.

Best Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday deals



Shoppers can save up to 20% on Apple's most advanced earbuds yet with these Black Friday deals we found at Amazon and Walmart.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C: $190 at Amazon

Looking to upgrade to the new Apple AirPods 2 with the faster charging USB-C connection? They've only been available for a few months, but already you can save $60 on them at Amazon's Black Friday sale today.

Originally priced at $249, grab these premium earbuds at Amazon while they're been reduced to $190.

Save 30% on the Apple AirPods (second generation) at Amazon and Walmart

The entry-level Apple AirPods 2 are on sale for Black Friday at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. You can get a pair for just $89.

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, these are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100. The second generation AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices. Plus, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can stand up to a sweaty gym workout.

Pick up a pair for yourself, or a pair to gift to someone this holiday season. (At this price, why not do both?)

The Apple AirPods (third generation) are 24% off at Amazon

Boasting a 30-hour battery life, IPX4 sweat protection, and personalized spatial audio, the third generation Apple AirPods rival the AirPods Pro 2 for quality and performance. The key difference is that these AirPods come with the earlier H1 chip rather than the new, more powerful H2 chip processor.

But the older chip still offers solid sound that's better than many of the other earbuds at this price point. And if you go with the third generation over the Pro earbuds, you can get a pair of new AirPods for just $140 (reduced from $170).

Get the Airpods Max for just $450 at Amazon

Apple's most luxurious headphones have to be the AirPods Max. These over-ear headphones feature a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for exceptional comfort. They also come with spatial audio and the ability to switch seamlessly between active noise cancellation and a transparency mode depending on how much you want to tune out.

Right now, the AirPods Max are on sale at Amazon for $450 (reduced from $550).

What other Apple products are on sale for Black Friday?

Apple AirPods pair seamlessly with other Apple products, including the Apple Watch and Apple iPad. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals on Apple tech to use along with your new earbuds.

Walmart and Amazon dropped the price on the Apple Watch 9: Save $70



Featuring new and improved Siri Health functionality, a new double tap gesture and other cool upgrades, the Apple Watch 9 normally retails for $399 and up. But right now, shoppers can get the 41mm size at Amazon for as low as $329. (The larger 45mm size is available for $359 and up.)

The latest generation Apple Watch is a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

Get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its lowest price yet

Apple's most prestigious smartwatch, the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49 mm) comes with the new Siri Health voice command features and the double tap gesture. Then it adds a few more cool upgrades on top of those. Aside from the brighter screen (3,000 nits!), one of our favorite upgrades is the customizable watch face.

Modular Ultra, the watch face on the new Ultra, lets you customize which metrics and performance data are displayed on your watch. Each widget on the face can be customized to display whichever data you need so you don't have to toggle between screens anymore. Everything you need to check is on one screen.

It also boasts improved depth and altitude tolerance. Dive down as far as 100 meters (about 325 feet) or scale mountains as high as 9,000 meters (about 29,500 feet) above sea level. Since the tallest peak on earth is Mount Everest's 8,848-meter peak, that means you can take this to the top of literally any mountain on the planet.

The new built-in Depth app logs your dives and lets you review your most recent sessions on the watch. From your phone, you can see your complete dive history, complete with GPS pinpointed entry point.

The rugged and powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also on sale for Black Friday. Prices start at just $730 (reduced from $799).

Save $100 on a new Apple iPad (10th generation) at Amazon

One of our favorite tablets for the home gym, the latest iPad features lightning-fast Wi-Fi, a crystal clear liquid Retina display, a powerful processing chip and tons of great apps built-in. That includes Apple Fitness+ and Apple Health, along with access to millions more apps in the App Store.

Flexible layouts make it easy to display multiple apps or widgets on one screen. Put your favorite HIIT timer app in one corner, a video of how to perform your exercise in another and reserve the rest of your screen for watching your favorite show.

Get the 10th generation Apple iPad at Amazon for just $349 (reduced from $449).

Are Apple AirPods on sale for Black Friday?



In short, yes. Almost every version of Apple AirPods are on deep discount right now for Black Friday.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 recently got an upgrade, swapping the standard lightning charger with a USB-C charging case. The new charging can also plug into your new iPhone 15's USB-C charging base, so you can charge your AirPods in their case with your phone. They also got a durability upgrade, with an improved water- and dust-resistance rating of IP54.

With Apple AirPods Pro 2, you can enjoy 3D spatial audio where available.

Older models of Apple AirPods are on sale too. For budget-minded shoppers, we love the second generation Apple AirPods. They've been reduced to $90 for Black Friday at most major retailers.

And, of course, you can also find Black Friday deals on the high-end Apple AirPods Max. They're currently available for as low as $450, reduced from $549.

