Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.

Suzuki did all he could in this one, recording both of the Cubs extra-base hits while scoring their only two runs of the contest. The 29-year-old came out of the All-Star break flat, going 2-for-17 with zero extra-base hits before Wednesday's performance. The outfielder now owns a .264 average with 14 home runs, 47 RBI, 42 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 78 games played this season.