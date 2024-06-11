Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Smith will head to Triple-A after struggling to find consistent opportunities with the major-league roster, batting .275 with two homers, seven RBI and five runs scored over 40 total at-bats since the beginning of May. The 27-year-old will now likely get extended run with Reno and he'll almost assuredly get another shot with the Diamondbacks down the road this season. In the meantime, Christian Walker will continue to handle the lion's share of work at first base.