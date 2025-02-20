Smith is expected to serve as left-handed bat in a platoon at designated hitter this season, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Smith will fill the role occupied by Joc Pederson last season. With Pederson moving on in free agency, Smith is a logical choice to face righties, against whom he posted a .920 OPS over 135 plate appearances last season. He's bounced between the majors and minors the last few seasons, but Smith's second-half surge in 2024 reaffirmed manager Torey Lovullo's oft-stated belief that he can hit. The 29-year-old described a change in his mental approach, noting he was "not trying to beat the ball to spots," which translates to not trying to do too much with a pitch. Smith is not expected to see much time in the outfield but could get some opportunities at first base, where his defense is passable. His primary role, however, will be that of a strongside platoon at DH.