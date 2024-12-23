Manaea agreed to a three-year, $75 million contract with the Mets on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After posting a 4.73 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 67 appearances (38 starts) between the Padres and Giants during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, Manaea bounced back during his first season with the Mets last year, generating a 3.47 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 184:63 K:BB while pitching a career-high 181.2 innings across 32 regular-season starts. He'll return to the Mets and be part of a pitching staff that has already added Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes during the offseason. Manaea will be a front-end starter for a team that reached the NLCS in 2024 and enters the 2025 season with lofty aspirations after signing Juan Soto to a record-breaking deal in early December.