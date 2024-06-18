Triple-A Rochester reinstated Wood (hamstring) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

The 21-year-old landed on the injured list in late May with the hamstring injury but is ready to rejoin the Red Wings on Tuesday. Wood is the Nationals' top prospect and has been one of the most productive hitters in the International League this season with nine homers, 10 steals and a 1.061 OPS in 45 games. Assuming he can pick up close to where he left off, it's likely only a matter of time before Wood is called up for his MLB debut this summer.