Kim went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, two stolen bases and one run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Kim has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 12-for-38 (.316) in that span. His pair of steals Wednesday were his first since June 20, and he's up to 18 thefts on 21 attempts this season. The infielder has added a .227/.335/.383 slash line with 10 home runs, 38 RBI, 46 runs scored, 10 doubles and three triples through 88 contests. One of Kim, Luis Arraez, Jake Cronenworth or Donovan Solano is likely to lose hold of an everyday role once Xander Bogaerts (shoulder) returns, which could be in about a week if he can get through a rehab assignment without setbacks.