Rangers GM Chris Young said Tuesday that Jung (wrist) is dealing with tendon inflammation and classified a potential return on the current road trip, which runs through Sunday in Baltimore, as "ambitious," Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.

The 26-year-old was shut down for the weekend after experiencing residual soreness in his surgically repaired right wrist, and he returned to Texas to be evaluated further Tuesday. Young indicated the expectation is that Jung's inflammation could subside within a few days, so the third baseman's return from the injured list may not be pushed back signficantly.