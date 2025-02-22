Jung started at third base and went 0-for-2 in Friday's spring opener against Kansas City.

Jung had a pair of wrist surgeries in 2024 but enters Cactus League play with no limitations. He hopes this will be the first spring in four seasons that good health is on his side. Jung was delayed last spring due to a calf strain, tore his labrum in camp the previous year and suffered a stress fracture in his left foot the year before that. That doesn't include the fractured thumb he suffered midseason in 2023 and last year's wrist issues. He's been limited to 168 games of the 324 possible regular season games in his first full seasons in the majors. While the fractures can be chalked up to bad luck and Jung may not be considered injury prone, three significant fractures in a four-year window is an issue.