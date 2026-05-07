If there's one idea that 18 years on this job has reinforced in me, it's that people, by and large, can't see beyond what's happening right now. They'll show the utmost discipline on Draft Day and then abandon it all the moment some fresh face on the waiver wire gives them a wink, like they're Don Draper or something.

As such, the early stages of every season become a battle of wills, with me insisting that so little of what Fantasy Baseballers are seeing is real and them insisting that I must not be paying attention.

But there does come a point when a new season's data is more than just noise, when developments have continued for long enough to become trends, requiring me to reassess my priors.

And that point is about six weeks in, which is where we are now.

I don't want to overstate the case. Nothing that happens over a six-week sample should supersede what's happened over a multi-year sample, and many players' stat lines right now are still a poor reflection of what they're eventually going to be. To demonstrate using a tried-and-true exercise, here were some of the most misleading stat lines through the six-week point of last season.

Bet you're glad you didn't abandon ship on them then. Or did you?

Of course, it's less about the overall stat line, which I think most of us recognize can be easily skewed right now, than the overall impression. If a player hasn't had a single stretch in which he's looked like who you drafted him to be, then you have to at least entertain the possibility that something may be wrong. Again, it could still be misleading. Any longer amount of time you can give a struggling player is going to make for a more accurate assessment. But I live in the real world, where roster space is limited, and new temptations are constantly emerging on the waiver wire. Sometimes you just need an excuse to move on.

I'm going to make this as simple as I can, understanding that no list can be truly one-size-fits-all due to the variety of league sizes and scoring formats, and rattle off all the players that under no circumstances could I see myself dropping -- a "do not drop" list, in other words. Many will be obvious. Others less so. But at least for this moment in time, I can offer complete clarity on the subject.

You'll note that the list for Rotisserie leagues is longer at most every position on account of there being so many more lineup spots to fill (presuming two catcher spots, five outfielder spots, a corner infield spot and a middle infield spot).

Catcher

H2H and Roto

1) Cal Raleigh, SEA

2) Drake Baldwin, ATL

3) Ben Rice, NYY

4) Shea Langeliers, ATH

5) William Contreras, MIL

6) Ivan Herrera, STL

7) Hunter Goodman, COL

Roto only

8) Adley Rutschman, BAL

9) Will Smith, LAD

10) Salvador Perez, KC

11) Samuel Basallo, BAL

12) Carter Jensen, KC

13) Liam Hicks, MIA

14) Francisco Alvarez, NYM

15) Gabriel Moreno, ARI

16) Dalton Rushing, LAD

17) Dillon Dingler, DET

18) Ryan Jeffers, MIN

First base

H2H and Roto

1) Nick Kurtz, ATH

2) Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

3) Matt Olson, ATL

4) Pete Alonso, BAL

5) Bryce Harper, PHI

6) Freddie Freeman, LAD

7) Sal Stewart, CIN

8) Ben Rice, NYY

9) Josh Naylor, SF

10) Rafael Devers, SF

11) Munetaka Murakami, CHW

12) Yandy Diaz, TB

Roto only

13) Christian Walker, HOU

14) Vinnie Pasquantino, KC

15) Michael Busch, CHC

16) Tyler Soderstrom, ATH

17) Jonathan Aranda, TB

18) Salvador Perez, KC

19) Isaac Paredes, HOU

20) Willson Contreras, BOS

21) Miguel Vargas, CHW

22) Ryan O'Hearn, PIT

23) Alec Burleson, STL

24) Spencer Torkelson, DET

Second base

H2H and Roto

1) Fernando Tatis Jr., SD

2) Jazz Chisholm, NYY

3) Ketel Marte, ARI

4) Brice Turang, MIL

5) Nico Hoerner, CHC

6) Ozzie Albies, ATL

7) Luke Keaschall, MIN

8) JJ Wetherholt, STL

9) Brandon Lowe, PIT

10) Jose Altuve, HOU

Roto only

11) Xavier Edwards, MIA

12) Otto Lopez, MIA

Third base

H2H and Roto

1) Jose Ramirez, CLE

2) Junior Caminero, TB

3) Jazz Chisholm, NYY

4) Manny Machado, SD

5) Sal Stewart, CIN

6) Austin Riley, ATL

7) Maikel Garcia, KC

8) Bo Bichette, NYM

9) Kevin McGonigle, DET

10) Alex Bregman, CHC

11) Max Muncy, LAD

H2H only

12) Eugenio Suarez, CIN

13) Isaac Paredes, HOU

14) Kazuma Okamoto, TOR

15) Colson Montgomery, CHW

16) Miguel Vargas, CHW

17) Matt Chapman, SF

Shortstop

H2H and Roto

1) Bobby Witt, KC

2) Elly De La Cruz, CIN

3) Gunnar Henderson, BAL

4) Francisco Lindor, NYM

5) C.J. Abrams, WAS

6) Trea Turner, PHI

7) Zachary Neto, LAA

8) Geraldo Perdomo, ARI

9) Corey Seager, TEX

10) Bo Bichette, NYM

11) Mookie Betts, LAD

12) JJ Wetherholt, STL

13) Kevin McGonigle, DET

14) Konnor Griffin, DET

15) Jeremy Pena, HOU

Roto only

16) Colson Montgomery, CHW

17) Otto Lopez, MIA

18) Xavier Edwards, MIA

19) Trevor Story, BOS

20) Dansby Swanson, CHC

21) Willy Adames, SF

22) Xander Bogaerts, SD

23) Jacob Wilson, ATH

Outfield

H2H and Roto

1) Aaron Judge, NYY

2) Juan Soto, NYM

3) Corbin Carroll, ARI

4) Yordan Alvarez, HOU

5) Kyle Tucker, LAD

6) Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL

7) Julio Rodriguez, SEA

8) James Wood, WAS

9) Jackson Chourio , MIL

10) Fernando Tatis Jr., SD

11) Cody Bellinger, NYY

12) Mike Trout, LAA

13) Randy Arozarena, SEA

14) Oneil Cruz, PIT

15) Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC

16) Byron Buxton, MIN

17) Roman Anthony, BOS

18) George Springer, TOR

19) Seiya Suzuki, CHC

20) Brent Rooker, ATH

21) Jackson Merrill, SD

22) Jordan Walker, STL

23) Wyatt Langford, TEX

24) Jose Altuve, HOU

25) Taylor Ward, BAL

26) Ian Happ, CHC

27) Chase DeLauter, CLE

Roto only

28) Michael Harris, ATL

29) Tyler Soderstrom, ATH

30) Riley Greene, DET

31) Andy Pages, LAD

32) Jarren Duran, BOS

33) Jo Adell, LAA

34) Brandon Nimmo, TEX

35) Chandler Simpson, TB

36) Ramon Laureano, SD

37) Teoscar Hernandez, LAD

38) Alec Burleson, STL

39) Wilyer Abreu, BOS

40) Ryan O'Hearn, PIT

41) Bryan Reynolds, PIT

42) Daulton Varsho, TOR

43) Kyle Stowers, MIA

44) Mickey Moniak, COL

45) Jakob Marsee, MIA

46) Jac Caglianone, KC

Designated hitter

H2H and Roto

1) Shohei Ohtani, LAD

2) Kyle Schwarber, PHI

3) Christian Yelich, MIL

Roto only

4) Moises Ballesteros, CHC

Starting pitcher

H2H and Roto

1) Paul Skenes, PIT

2) Chris Sale, ATL

3) Garrett Crochet, BOS

4) Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD

5) Cristopher Sanchez, PHI

6) Max Fried, ATL

7) Bryan Woo, SEA

8) Logan Gilbert, SEA

9) Jacob deGrom, TEX

10) Cole Ragans, KC

11) Cameron Schlittler, NYY

12) Nolan McLean, NYM

13) Tyler Glasnow, LAD

14) Shohei Ohtani, LAD

15) Kevin Gausman, TOR

16) Joe Ryan, MIN

17) George Kirby, SEA

18) Dylan Cease, TOR

19) Jesus Luzardo, PHI

20) Freddy Peralta, NYM

21) Chase Burns, CIN

22) Shota Imanaga, CHC

23) Gavin Williams, CLE

24) Framber Valdez, DET

25) Logan Webb, SF

26) Hunter Brown, HOU

27) Kris Bubic, KC

28) Nick Lodolo, CIN

29) Jacob Misiorowski, MIL

30) Zack Wheeler, PHI

31) Eury Perez, MIA

32) Emmet Sheehan, LAD

33) Michael King, SD

34) Spencer Strider, ATL

35) Parker Messick, CLE

36) Braxton Ashcraft, PIT

37) Robbie Ray, SF

38) Kyle Bradish, BAL

39) Sandy Alcantara, MIA

40) Ranger Suarez, BOS

41) Trey Yesavage, TOR

42) Jose Soriano, LAA

43) Tarik Skubal, DET

44) Trevor Rogers, BAL

45) Brandon Woodruff, MIL

46) Drew Rasmussen, TB

47) Nathan Eovaldi, TEX

48) Blake Snell, LAD

49) Carlos Rodon, NYY

50) Gerrit Cole, NYY

51) Chase Dollander, COL

52) Ryan Weathers, NYY

53) Shane McClanahan, TB

54) Emerson Hancock, SEA

Relief pitcher

H2H and Roto

1) Mason Miller, SD

2) Cade Smith, CLE

3) Andres Munoz, SEA

4) Adolis Chapman, BOS

5) Jhoan Duran, PHI

6) Raisel Iglesias, ATL

7) Riley O'Brien, STL

8) Louie Varland, TOR

9) David Bednar, NYY

10) Daniel Palencia, CHC

11) Kenley Jansen, DET

12) Devin Williams, NYM

13) Ryan Helsley, BAL

14) Braxton Ashcraft, PIT

15) Payton Tolle, BOS

16) Bryan Baker, TB

17) Paul Sewald, ARI

18) Abner Uribe, MIL

19) Josh Hader, HOU

Roto only

20) Seranthony Dominguez, CHW

21) Pete Fairbanks, MIA

22) Lucas Erceg, KC

23) Tanner Scott, LAD