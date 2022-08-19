Kmet (undisclosed) caught two of three targets for 31 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason win over Seattle.

Kmet suited up for the game's opening series after sitting out Chicago's preseason opener. The 23-year-old tight end picked up 12 yards on the game's first play from scrimmage and added a 19-yard reception later on the drive. Both of Kmet's catches came from starting quarterback Justin Fields, as all three of Fields, Kmet and Darnell Mooney were on the field together for the opening drive before taking the remainder of the night off. Kmet and the Bears have one more preseason game left on the schedule, Aug. 27 in Cleveland.