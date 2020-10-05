Mooney caught five passes for 52 yards in the Bears' 19-11 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

With Nick Foles getting his first start as the Chicago quarterback, it was clear that the coaching staff wanted to use Mooney as a downfield threat, and although he had an impressive 33-yard reception, he was also targeted deep on two other occasions, but in each case, the pass was uncatchable. Since the start of the season, he's seen the most wide receiver snaps on the team after Allen Robinson, and there's a chance that the increased volume he seen the last two weeks could lead to the rookie breaking out soon.