Ford had 10 carries for 57 yards, caught four of five targets for 45 yards and scored touchdowns as a runner and receiver in Friday's preseason win over the Jaguars.

A nice start for Ford, a fifth-round draft pick in 2022, who showed off his versatility as a runner and receiver. The Browns clearly have a lot of faith in him, but Ford faces a a crowded backfield in front of him. His selection was more about 2023 and beyond, but the University of Cincinnati product could have a role this season, if the Browns are eventually forced to trade a running back, like Kareem Hunt or D'Ernest Johnson.