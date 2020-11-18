Watch Now: Fantasy Football Today Mailbag ( 3:12 )

What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back



Player Non PPR A. Kamara 46 50 D. Cook 41 43 C. McCaffrey 37 41 A. Jones 35 38 D. Henry 33 33 J. Robinson 32 34 N. Chubb 31 31 J. Jacobs 30 31 M. Sanders 28 30 C. Carson 24 26 J. Conner 22 23 J. Mixon 20 22 D. Swift 18 21 T. Gurley 18 18 E. Elliott 17 19 K. Drake 16 16 A. Ekeler 15 18 R. Mostert 15 16 K. Hunt 14 16 C. Edwards-Helaire 14 15 Da. Johnson 12 13 J. Taylor 12 13 A. Gibson 12 13 W. Gallman 12 12 D. Harris 12 11 R. Jones 10 10 M. Davis 9 10 D. Montgomery 9 10 C. Edmonds 8 10 J. Dobbins 8 9 K. Ballage 7 9 G. Bernard 7 8 M. Gaskin 7 8 D. Henderson 7 7 M. Gordon 6 8 N. Hines 6 8 Z. Moss 6 7 M. Brown 6 7 C. Hyde 6 7 G. Edwards 6 6 P. Lindsay 6 6 S. Ahmed 6 6 J. Williams 5 6 J. McKinnon 5 6 L. Fournette 5 6 T. Pollard 5 5 Du. Johnson 5 5 C. Akers 5 5 A. Mattison 5 5 L. Murray 5 5 B. Scott 5 5 B. Snell 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR D. Adams 33 37 T. Hill 30 32 K. Allen 28 32 J. Jones 25 29 S. Diggs 25 29 D. Hopkins 24 27 DK Metcalf 24 27 A.J. Brown 19 22 T. McLaurin 19 22 W. Fuller 18 21 K. Golladay 18 20 J. Smith-Schuster 17 21 C. Ridley 17 20 M. Evans 17 20 M. Thomas 17 19 A. Robinson 16 19 A. Thielen 15 18 T. Higgins 15 17 C. Godwin 15 17 T. Fulgham 14 17 T. Lockett 14 17 D.J. Moore 14 16 C. Kirk 13 15 R. Woods 13 15 D. Johnson 12 15 C. Kupp 12 14 T. Boyd 11 14 B. Aiyuk 11 13 A. Cooper 10 13 B. Cooks 10 13 D.J. Chark 10 12 J. Jefferson 10 12 C. Claypool 9 11 R. Anderson 9 10 J. Jeudy 8 10 Antonio Brown 8 10 J. Meyers 7 11 C. Lamb 7 8 D. Samuel 7 8 S. Shepard 6 9 C. Beasley 6 8 T. Patrick 6 7 A. Lazard 6 7 C. Davis 6 7 M. Brown 6 6 J. Crowder 5 9 J. Brown 5 7 D. Parker 5 7 D. Slayton 5 6

Tight End

Player Non PPR T. Kelce 30 34 D. Waller 19 22 M. Andrews 12 14 T. Hockenson 10 12 R. Gronkowski 9 11 E. Engram 8 10 H. Henry 8 9 H. Hurst 7 9 N. Fant 7 8 J. Cook 7 8 J. Smith 7 8 Z. Ertz 7 7 E. Ebron 6 7 A. Hooper 5 7 D. Goedert 5 6 L. Thomas 5 6

