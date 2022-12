Badgley converted four of four field-goals and four of four PATs during Sunday's 41-14 win over Jacksonville.

The Lions offense has promptly returned to the high-scoring ways they flashed in September now that the unit is practically back to full health. While Badgley won't have these sorts of monster outings every week, he should have the upside to do so most weeks down the stretch given Detroit's relatively soft schedule. Up next is a Week 14 indoors showdown in Minnesota.