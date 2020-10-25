McCaffrey (ankle), who won't play Sunday at New Orleans, may return for Thursday's game against the Falcons if he's 100 percent, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey picked up a high right ankle sprain Week 2, missing the Panthers' ensuing five games in the process. The team has yet to open his 21-day window to activate him from IR, and with a short week to prepare between games, his chances to prove his health on the practice field this week could be few and far between. As a result, if Carolina's staff holds McCaffrey out Thursday, he "seems likely" to make his long-awaited return Sunday, Nov. 8 in Kansas City.