Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB

Taylor is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a thumb injury that required surgery. Taylor, who's topped out at 23 carries in a single game this season, figures to return to a heavy workload considering backfield mate Zack Moss (arm) has been ruled out.

Robinson (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. In his stead, Antonio Gibson and rookie Chris Rodriguez, who worked in a near-even split in Robinson's stead against the Rams in Week 15, will handle the bulk of Washington's ground attack.

Rhamondre Stevenson New England Patriots RB

Stevenson (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. Stevenson's third straight absence will keep veteran Ezekiel Elliott in the lead back role, while JaMycal Hasty and Kevin Harris serve as complementary options.

Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders RB

Jacobs (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday's game against the Chiefs after sandwiching two missed practices around a limited Friday session. Late-week beat writer reports indicate interim head coach Antonio Pierce expects all key skill position players to play versus Kansas City, but if Jacobs has a setback, Zamir White will be set to serve as Las Vegas' top back.

Walker (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. As per early Sunday reports, Walker is expected to play and handle his usual lead back role ahead of Zach Charbonnet.

Alexander Mattison Minnesota Vikings RB

Mattison (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Mattison is expected to play at less than full health but serve as more of a complementary option to Ty Chandler, who totaled 157 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 26 touches versus the Bengals in Week 15.

Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs RB

Pacheco is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. Pacheco will return to the No. 1 role in Kansas City's backfield versus Las Vegas.

Jerick McKinnon Kansas City Chiefs RB

McKinnon (groin) is out for Monday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence, Clyde Edwards-Helaire should handle the bulk of complementary/pass-catching work.

Zack Moss Indianapolis Colts RB

Moss (forearm) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. His absence will be offset by the return of Jonathan Taylor from a thumb injury and will allow Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson to continue serving in No. 2 and No. 3 roles, respectively.

A.J. Dillon Green Bay Packers RB

Dillon (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Dillon can't suit up, Patrick Taylor will be in line to serve as Aaron Jones' backup versus Carolina.

Foreman (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing Thursday's practice and getting in a limited session Friday. If Foreman can't play, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson will be in line to handle all of Chicago's early-down work.

Keaton Mitchell Baltimore Ravens RB

Mitchell (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. The loss of the speedy back should lead to Justice Hill returning to the No. 2 role behind Gus Edwards beginning with Monday night's game against the 49ers.

Travis Homer Chicago Bears RB

Homer (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Homer can't play, Roschon Johnson should be in line for a bump in snaps.

Israel Abanikanda New York Jets RB

Abanikanda (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Abanikanda can't play, Dalvin Cook would be in line for more opportunities behind Breece Hall.

Elijah Mitchell San Francisco 49ers RB