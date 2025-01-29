Kuemper is expected to start on the road against Florida on Wednesday, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Kuemper has a 14-5-6 record, 2.17 GAA and .918 save percentage in 26 appearances in 2024-25. Although he's been good this campaign, he's going through a bit of a rough patch in which he's posted a 1-2-1 record, 2.78 GAA and .890 save percentage across his past four outings. However, the one win in that stretch was against the Panthers -- he turned aside 27 of 28 shots to secure that victory.